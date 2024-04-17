‘It Hurt My Feelings’: Simone Biles Says She ‘Broke Down’ Over the Hate Her NFL Star Husband Received for Saying He Was ‘The Catch’

Last December, Simone Biles‘ husband’s remarks during an interview went viral, causing the couple to both be scrutinized for how they met and got together.

Biles revealed that she and former Green Bay Packers defensive back Jonathan Owens matched on the Raya dating app after she messaged him first. The NFL strong safety admitted that he had no clue who Biles was during his interview on “The Pivot” podcast with hosts Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder.

“I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” he stated, later adding, “I always say the man’s the catch.”

Simone Biles hits back following criticism about her relationship months after her husband, Jonathan Owens, saying he’s “the catch” in viral interview. (Photo: @simonebiles/Instagram)

But Biles believes her husband “killed that interview” as she stated during her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. She told host Alex Cooper she was sitting outside of the camera’s frame when Owens made his remarks and she thought it was “cute” that he thought he was good at everything.

“I thought everything was OK,” said Biles, “and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like ‘Divorce this man, He’s mean.”

The three-time Olympic gold medalist described the man she married as “the sweetest” being that “praises the ground” she walks on.

She then addressed his viral comment stating, “He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is! I’ve never met a man like him.” Biles said, “A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that.”

Still, the harsher remarks from critics online hurt her much more than anything else.

“I thought it was hilarious what all these people were saying, ‘Divorce him, divorce him’…

“I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings,” she confessed. “One night I broke down and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him. You don’t know who he is and if anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.'”

“That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that,” she continued, “because for me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never.”

#SimoneBiles husband says he didn’t know who she was when they met & says he’s the catch. pic.twitter.com/gnbUFerFot — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) December 21, 2023

Biles revealed that when she found Owens’ profile on Raya she saw he had images of himself with his dog which meant to her that he was “responsible.” She also found a photo of him with a baby, whom she found out was a family member and not his child.

“The first time I met him I came home from our date and said, ‘I’m going to marry him.’ I don’t know why I said that,” she shared. “I don’t know what it is. But I just felt something.”

But fans online are still not buying it, claiming Biles is trying to dismiss the inference that she is not Owens’ type and the “red flags” from her husband just days ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Hmmmm Simone girl no this ain’t it,” wrote one commentator.

Another said, “Sorry but she’s minimizing. He’s full of himself with a big chip on his shoulder about her superior fame, not wanting to admit for a second that he is a LUCKY man for pulling her… ‘I thought it was funny, I thought it was cute’, nah girl, it’s red flags.”

“A Girl is blinded by love,” added another critic.

After Owens’ interview went viral, Biles revealed that the two often argue about who is the better athlete and who has a more aggressive workout routine. Pointing to “difficulty and ability,” she said, “Gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not.”

With football season being over, the 27-year-old said she looks forward to Owens fully grasping who she is and what she does at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“I’m excited for him to see the Olympics, because football’s not in the Olympics and he always says it’s the hardest sport, it’s universal. So, why is it not in the Olympics?” she joked.

Biles told Cooper sometimes she cries because she can’t clap back. When asked why, she said, “I’ll hurt their feelings … It’s just classy you know.”

The 2016 Olympian’s husband joined the NFL draft as a free agent in 2018. He first signed wit the Arizona Cardinals, then the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022. They got married in April 2023 with two separate ceremonies, including a grand celebration in Mexico after two years of dating.

After a year of playing for the Green Bay Packers, Owens signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears last month.