‘Why Allow That?’: Diddy’s Former Flame Misa Hylton Drops Shocking Bombshell, Reveals Her True Age During Their Relationship

How old was fashion stylist Misa Hylton when she dated Sean “Diddy” Combs? The answer has finally been revealed. While much attention has focused on the late Kim Porter, Misa was the original “Bad Girl” in Sean Combs’ dynasty. As the mother of his first son, Justin Combs, and an eyewitness to Diddy’s rise, Misa is now making a bold statement about her ex’s legacy. She emphasizes that his current legal troubles can’t erase the impact he made on hip-hop.

In a lengthy caption posted on Thursday, July 11, Hylton shared part of her story. She referred to Combs, the controversial figure now facing nine lawsuits, including sexual assault and trafficking allegations, by the name the world first knew him as — Puffy.

She recounted her experiences as a young mother and girlfriend, supporting him as he launched one of the greatest rap labels in history. Misa also called out those stirring up drama about her age, reminding everyone of her pivotal role in the early days of Bad Boy Records and that she was not as young as people are trying to make her out to be.

Clearing the air: Misa Hylton, mother of Justin Combs, sets the record straight by finally revealing her age while dating Sean “Diddy” Combs. (Photos: @misahylton/ Instagram)

“1993. I was pregnant Puffy just got fired from Uptown records. Dre said there cannot be two Kings in a castle. He was right. It comes a time,” she wrote, adding, “Puffy was scared. He had a child on the way and we just moved into a Big beautiful new home. He had me call Dre and ask for his job back several times. Dre stood on business. The same way a father would when it’s time for his son to make that move.”

She continued, “I told Puffy he could do it. He was a mastermind. He just had to do exactly what he had been doing successfully at Uptown Records. Just for himself now. I wasn’t scared. I believed in him. Bad Boy started in our basement in Scarsdale, NY. Thanks to the legendary Bert Padell.”

According to Misa, Puff gave Flex Craig Mack’s “Flava in Your Ear,” a beast of a jam she called “THE RECORD.” That night changed it all, she recalled.

“It’s Bad Boyyyyyyy,” she finished her reflection which complemented a picture of her full-bellied pregnant, the iconic Bad Boy Big Mac promo, with their young son, Justin, and a throwback picture of her and her old boyfriend, “My Life Story. My experience. Beside every Bad Boy was a Bad gyal!”

After asking people not to come on her page with “negativity,” she wrote in defense of Puff, “You cannot erase history and cultural impact. This is also OUR legacy. EVERY single person whose blood, sweat, tears, talent and business acumen went into this movement. WERE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED WERE YOU NOT INSPIRED??! btw- I had Justin at 19years old, I turned 20yrs old 7 days later. For a while the internet had my age wrong. I said hey leave it. Stop believing everything on the internet.”

With allegations floating that Bad Boy was a haven for underage girls hanging out with older men when The Shade Room reposted her Throwback Thursday message, many speculated about the age difference between her and Combs.

“The internet had your age wrong for over a decade then . . . Why allow that?” a fan asked

“Just cause you was pregnant at 19 don’t mean y’all wasn’t fw each other before when you were underage,” one person wrote.

Someone else wrote, “Rumour has it they were dating since she was 17.”

A third comment, “She looks 17 in that photo with the glasses on. Aaliyah and R.Kelly was different ages as well. These older men love preying on younger women and being the first men she’s ever slept with.”

Another person defended her, “A lot of people in the comments talking about she was still a kid i can bet my bottom dollar most yall lost your virginity to someone who did half or even less ….. and most yall mamas had yall at 16/17.”

“What’s wrong with a 20 year old man dating a 17 year old woman especially back in those days when women was way more mature and Fred way faster than men. And also men were to be the provider and young women at that time wanted to she’s their own everything?” another wrote. “Y’all act like he was 37 dating a 17 year old.”

Born Jan. 6, 1973, Misa was only three years younger than Diddy when the two were dating, who was born on Nov. 4, 1969.

The other issue that people zoomed in on is her flip-flop relationship with her child’s father.

Many recall how Misa Hylton called out Sean Combs on social media after their son, Justin Combs, was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI in June 2023 in Los Angeles. She took to her Instagram stories, writing, “I’m not with none of the reality TV s—t. When is enough ENOUGH? Yeah ok. I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son. And ALL the children. I love a come-to-Jesus moment.”

Hylton continued, “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The truth shall set you free.” She declared, “Act Bad??? Act BAD. I used to want to be a BAD Girl. I chose to be a Queen, tried and true. I’m not perfect, but I am INTENTIONAL.”

Earlier this year, Hylton also blasted federal authorities for using excessive force when they arrested her son and Christian Combs at one of Diddy’s properties.

(From left) Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Quincy Brown. (Photo: Mark Ralston, AFP via Getty Images)

Most recently, she commented on the situation involving Combs’ other ex, Cassie, after a video was released showing the “Me & U” singer being beaten by the Bad Boy executive.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” she wrote on Instagram before later deleting it.

Some assessed that he must have paid her to say something nice about him.

“Wasn’t she just threatening to expose him and his secrets last month? Money talks forreal,” one comment read. Another said, “You literally slammed him for being a ‘bad boy’ a few months ago.”

“Are you in or out Misa???? You confusing me now?” another asked.

It might not be about being in or out for Misa, but about her being there.

Producer Cory Rooney, who produced on Mary J. Blige’s debut album while Hylton was the singer’s stylist, made that clear.

“You’ve been a strong force in this game for a long long time and I’m always happy when you shine. I have been praying for your family and will continue to do so. Love you my friend,” he said.