‘Stay in Your Mayo Business’: Tucker Carlson Faces Backlash Over Harsh Comments About Barack and Michelle Obama’s Marriage

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing backlash after claiming that former first lady Michelle Obama “dislikes” her husband and should focus more on her marriage instead of redefining herself as a media mogul.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the subject was once again about the Chicago native.

(Photo: Carlson Tucker by Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons and Michelle Obama, Instagram/ @michelleobama)

Carlson launched into a critique of the Obama marriage, claiming that Michelle’s demeanor indicates unhappiness in her relationship with the 45th president of the United States, her husband Barack Obama.

The controversial media personality didn’t hold back his opinions about the former first lady’s disposition, stating that Michelle always appears to be “miserable” and that her life serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of prioritizing one’s marriage.

“I’m not just saying that to be catty. … I think I’m trying to feel compassion for her but her hostility toward the guy is unbelievable.

“She’s just so miserable, and it’s obvious and always has been,” Carlson told Kelly during the interview.

He added, “One of the lessons I’ve always thought Michelle Obama’s life presented to the rest of us is: ‘Take some time to focus on your marriage.'”

The conservative commentator continued his assessment by claiming that people in happy marriages “emanate a kind of peace, a tranquility” because they know they’re returning home to a “spiritual fortress.”

He accused the Obamas of prioritizing “Netflix deals” and “Kennedy Center honors” over working privately on a “happy marriage.”

Kelly joined in the criticism, adding that “everything Michelle says about her husband is negative” and contrasting this with her own relationship with her husband Doug. “He’s not perfect but when I think about him, I don’t immediately go to whatever is negative. I go to what’s positive and what I love about him,” Kelly remarked.

This is not the first time that Kelly has spoken on Michelle’s relationship with the former president. Just like before, many on social media took offense at the right-wing pundits talking about the Obamas and not critiquing the current president, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania

When The Neighborhood Talk posted about the conversation, followers were quick to respond, blasting the analysts.

“Mind you, Melania won’t even kiss Trump,” one commenter pointed out, drawing a comparison to the former president’s own marriage.

Another observer noted, “These people are absolutely obsessed with the Obama family,” suggesting the criticism might be motivated by factors beyond genuine concern.

The backlash continued with more direct responses, including one user who wrote, “Come outside real quick bruh,” while another advised, “Oh no, stay in your mayo business.”

A more measured response offered, “I think Michelle hates politics like she gave 8 years and was first lady and she’s over it,” providing context for any frustration the former first lady might express.

Michelle has been candid about the challenges in her 32-year marriage, particularly on her new podcast “IMO (In My Opinion),” which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson.

She has shared that Barack was financially struggling when they met and that she needed convincing to support his presidential ambitions.

The former first lady has acknowledged that there were difficult periods in their relationship, once revealing in a 2022 Revolt TV interview, “There were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.”

She has also discussed his former habit of being late and his tendency to avoid deep conversations with golf friends.

Recent rumors about marital trouble escalated when Michelle missed both former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration.

However, she directly addressed the speculation during an appearance on actress Sophia Bush’s podcast, explaining that these were simply personal choices that had nothing to do with her marriage.

“That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know, they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing,” Obama explained on the podcast.

Despite rumors, the couple has been seen dining together twice recently in Washington, D.C., Barack has openly shown his affection for Michelle, sharing heartfelt birthday and Valentine’s Day messages.

In January, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life… I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Married since 1992 and together since 1989, the Obamas are parents to Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23. They’ve always been candid about the joys and challenges of long-term partnership under public scrutiny.