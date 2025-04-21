‘Every Word She Says About Barack Obama is Negative’: Megyn Kelly Accuses Michelle Obama of Tearing Down Barack, Says the Obamas ‘Married the Wrong People’

Megyn Kelly is under fire again—this time for weighing in on Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage, suggesting that one of America’s most admired couples might never have been meant to be.

On a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the former Fox News anchor critiqued the Obamas’ relationship with striking bluntness. Reacting to Michelle Obama’s candid reflections on married life, Kelly didn’t just offer commentary — she delivered a full-on rebuke.

“She and he married the wrong people,” Kelly said, after accusing the former first lady of speaking “negatively” about her husband in nearly every instance.

The controversy stems from Michelle’s new podcast “IMO,” where she opens up about her marriage. In the first few episodes, she discusses tensions in her household.

“Every word she says about Barack Obama is negative,” Kelly stated on her show, referencing those early podcast conversations with Michelle’s brother, Craig Robinson.

Kelly also took issue with a comment Michelle made back in 2022, during a panel discussion where she described how real marriages can experience extended rough patches. At the time, Michelle revealed that while looking at her marriage, she’d “take 10 bad years over 30. It’s just how you look at it.”

The podcaster fired back, “I’ve been married for 17 and a half years, and not one was bad,” using her own experience as the benchmark before concluding, again, “she and he married the wrong people.”

Her guest, columnist Maureen Callahan, backed up the hot take with even more fire.

“I can’t think of anybody I would go to for advice less than Michelle Obama,” she said. Callahan also said Michelle’s words made it seem like Barack was “a ball of dead weight.”

But Kelly and Callahan’s critique hasn’t landed softly. Page Six readers wasted no time clapping back, calling the attack unnecessary, hypocritical, and steeped in right-wing resentment.

“Right wingers are always telling others how they should live all the while it’s really them that’s the problem,” one person wrote.

Another reader asked, “What does Megyn KKKelly think about Donnie and his three marriages to the two immigrants and the one with the daughter that he didn’t acknowledge until 2015?”

A third added, “This thing has been married several times. She’s in no position to criticize anyone else marriage.”

To many, the attacks feel personal — and selective.

And a fourth user offered this pointed critique: “Oh, Megyn Kelly is throwing stones at Michelle and Barack Obama’s marriage? Let’s first address the glass house she might be living in. While she critiques a union built on mutual respect and decades of public service, let’s take a moment to reflect on the Trump family’s marital history.”

Michelle has often been open about the ups and downs of her marriage.

She has spoken at length about how Barack’s political rise and their eight years in the White House placed immense pressure on their relationship. She once admitted there were “10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband.”

Barack, for his part, has acknowledged the toll his presidency took on their marriage.

Recently, he shared that he was “in a deep deficit” with Michelle after their time in office and said he’s been “trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things.”

Rumors about tension in the Obama marriage have swirled in recent years, especially after Michelle missed high-profile events like Donald Trump’s inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Some speculated that her absence signaled a larger marital issue.

But Michelle addressed the rumors head-on during an appearance on Sophia Bush’s “Work In Progress” podcast, saying she is makes her own choices, which lead to people assuming she and the former president are divorcing.

Barack and Michelle Obama have been together since 1989 and married since 1992. They are parents to daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s own romantic life has included its share of changes. She divorced her first husband, Daniel Kendall, after five years, then married her current husband, author Douglas Brunt, in 2008.

Last year she stirred outrage with her opinion on Beyoncé’s country album.

“She’s not a queen — people like her music, she sings some good music, that’s it. She didn’t cure cancer,” Kelly said, before criticizing Bey’s version of “Jolene,” even though Dolly Parton herself approved of the remake.

Kelly has also urged Americans to “be patient” with Donald Trump’s economic policies, stating that the former president has “earned the right to our patience” — even as economists warn of potential financial fallout.

As the Obamas continue building their post-White House legacy, Kelly is now joining the chorus of people scrutinizing the couple’s 32-year marriage.