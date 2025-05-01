‘Girl U Too Old for This But Go Off’: Nia Long Sparks Dating Rumors with Flirty IG Post Three Years After Ime Udoka Messy Breakup

Is Nia Long in a new relationship?

“The Best Man” actress hinted that she might be seeing someone new after posting two cryptic posts to her Instagram story on April 30. Slightly letting her 4.9 million followers in her business, one post has many believing Long has found a new man years after separating from her younger child’s father in 2022.

Actress Nia Long posted a cryptic message about her love life, three years after the cheating scandal involving her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka. (Photos: @nialong/Instagram; @houstonrockets/Instagram)

The first post featured the word “spicy” written over an image of a margarita with a lime wedge on the rim of the glass. The second post featured a meme that read, “Don’t come on here tryna figure my life out. I’m single with a boo, broke with money, & depressed but happy.”

In the lower part of the meme, Long she attached an animated sticker that appeared to have all the feelings of love. The emoji switched between blushing to kissing with a heart on the lips, to heart eyes, to three hearts around face, to kissing again without the heart. The last emoji shown in the round was one with four hearts spinning around the emoji.

So it seems that someone may have this ’90s beauty’s attention. But she probably won’t spill the beans on who it is. Her post received mixed reactions from fans.

Many supported Long’s message, but there were a few critics who didn’t think she should have posted it.

Nia Long’s cryptic posts have fans believing she’s dating a new man. (Photos: @nialong/Instagram)

Under The Hollywood Reporter’s repost, one person said, “Girl u to old for this but go off.”

Another said, “Some things are better left in your phone.”

Some fans didn’t mind Long’s post as they wrote, “Tell em Sis, in a nice way she saying “mind yall business.”

Meanwhile, others predicted she may be attached to one of the men she’s recently shared a viral moment with.

“She talking to you @mr_camron,” said one person referring to rapper Cam’ron from the hip-hop group The Diplomats.

Back in 2022, Cam’ron shared that he slid into Long’s DMs after her longtime fiancé Ime Udoka and now Houston Rockets coach cheated on her.

The scandal became public when Udoka was suspended from The Boston Celtics in September 2022, whom he was coaching at the time, for having an affair with a woman on the staff. Long and Udoka were engaged for seven years and share a 13-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka.

Cam shared screenshots of the lengthy message he DM’d Long in October 2022.

It read, “You’re a queen, and by the way I’m a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destined for as a couple. As I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching The Best Man, I was inspired to reach out because that’s what I am—the best man for you!! Hope to hear from you soon my Mi amor or should I say ‘Ni-amour.’”

The “Hey Ma” artist gave an update later saying Long never responded.

Another fan, speculating about who Long’s new man might be, wrote, “I hope it’s Jeezy; the energy during that interview didn’t lie.”

Rapper Jeezy and Long sat down for an hour-long conversation, which was uploaded on his YouTube Page in November 2023. The conversation, titled “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget,” showed the two having a candid conversation about relationships, infidelity and their respective breakups.

Long’s interview took place about a year after Long’s breakup with Udoka but just two months after Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai.

Many viewers believed there was a flirtatious chemistry between Jeezy and Long and even rooted for them to be together. It seems that moment is still on some people’s minds.

A third fan predicts that Long is still with Udoka. They wrote, “I think she went back to the coach.”

A few months after the scandal, Long’s team put out a statement to People implying that the longtime couple had broken up. Because of how private Long is with her relationships, it’s not clear if she would be open to giving her ex another try. But never say never.