‘You Got Me Confused With Somebody’: Nia Long Serves ‘Classy’ Clap Back Amid Reports Her and Sherri Shepherd Got Physical

Talk show host Sherri Shepherd stunned viewers of her “Sherri” show with a report of a heated Broadway confrontation during Monday’s broadcast. What shocked most people is that she was at the center of the controversy.

The comedian-turned-media darling detailed an aggressively tense exchange with a mystery celebrity during Sunday’s premiere of “Othello,” the record-breaking production featuring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal that has captivated New York City’s theatrical scene.

The 57-year-old host explained that during the star-studded Broadway event, she experienced an unexpected altercation that left her visibly upset.

Talk show host Sherri Shepherd made headlines after sharing on her show that she had a run-in with an “unnamed celebrity.”(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)

According to Shepherd, she was engaged in conversation with friends when another celebrity physically turned her around and accused her of “shading” them on her show.

“I’m standing there talking. Somebody grabbed my arms, and they forcefully turned me around,” Shepherd recounted to her audience. “So I’m in a good mood, so I go, ‘Hi, what’s going on?’ ’cause I know her. And she says to me, she goes, ‘You’ve been shading me a lot.'”

The talk show host adamantly denied the accusation, responding, “No, no, I haven’t,” as she was genuinely confused by the claim. “And she goes, ‘Yes you have,’ and then she just walked off,” Shepherd continued, clearly frustrated by the brief and unresolved nature of the exchange.

Shepherd appeared genuinely confused by the confrontation, especially since the mystery actress abruptly departed after making the claim without allowing for further discussion.

“I know who I shade because I don’t shade many people,” Shepherd insisted. “It might be one person I shade and I … I never have shaded this unnamed celebrity.”

The incident apparently disturbed Shepherd enough that she sought a confrontation during intermission, waiting in the restroom for several minutes, hoping to address the situation.

“I was mad. I was really mad. And I said, you know what, you don’t freaking get to do that to me,” she explained. “So I went to the bathroom during intermission. I stood there for minutes waiting for a meeting in the ladies’ room, OK? I stood there.”

“You wanna tell me I shaded you? No, no. You don’t get to pull me and turn me around like we in a dang gone cartoon, and then you walk away,” added Shepherd.

Shepherd’s message ended fiercely, “I would say to unnamed celebrity because you think I shaded you — which means you watch my show — I don’t know who you think I am. I think you got me confused with somebody, one of the bloggers or the influencers, because I know I didn’t shade you.”

Her producer, Jawn Murray, expressed relief that the situation didn’t escalate further, saying he was “praying we didn’t have a Broadway battle.”

Though Shepherd refrained from directly identifying her accuser, she extended an invitation for reconciliation, suggesting the unnamed celebrity appear on her show to discuss their differences. “Come sit on my couch so we can talk about it,” she offered.

Social media responses to Shepherd’s story have been supportive but curious.

Others expressed frustration at the unnamed nature of the story, with one commenting, “Who was it???? Wendy would have said,” while another pleaded, “Someone work it out and let us know who it is.”

Additional comments included, “I hope the internet finds who this person is,” and another speculated, “I’m hearing it’s Da Brat.”

While Shepherd maintained discretion regarding her confrontation, Page Six has suggested actress Nia Long might be the mystery celebrity, though this remains unconfirmed.

Some fans believe Nia Long has responded to the speculation with her recent post on Instagram. “About last night….😘” the veteran actress wrote.

“Classy, no response is the response,” read one comment.

“You could’ve grabbed Sherri by her damn wig & swung her around like a helicopter & i wouldn’t give a damn,” said another.

The encounter happened amid a notable theatrical milestone. The revival of “Othello” has officially posted Broadway’s highest one-week gross of all time, generating $2.8 million from just eight preview performances, according to Deadline.

The production surpassed the previous record held by “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

The premiere attracted numerous A-list attendees, including Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, and even former President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The controversy isn’t the only thing people are talking about.

When the Playbill posted about the standing ovation on Instagram, reactions were mixed.

Celebrities like Ahmir “QuestLove” Thompson and Spike Lee gave it rave reviews, but then there were some would-be theatergoers who have criticized its steep ticket prices.

One positive commenter said, “Proud of them,” before adding their concern, “$1000 a ticket pricing out the core Broadway audience is a crime. Some many in the theater community cannot afford it and that’s just wrong.”

Another was more blunt, “Not hard to be the highest grossing with ticket prices only millionaires can afford but don’t even have to pay for. Washington and Gyllenhaal will make millions they don’t even need off this. I’m done with Broadway.”

While the Broadway drama captivated Shepherd’s audience, the record-breaking “Othello” production continues its successful run despite ticket price controversies.

As outlets and fans alike speculate about the mystery confrontation, Shepherd’s invitation for her accuser to appear on her show remains open — offering the possibility of resolution in what has become an unexpected subplot to one of Broadway’s most talked-about premieres in years.