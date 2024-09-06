‘They Tried to Warn Him’: Jeezy Wines and Dines During Lavish Napa Valley Escape as Ex Jeannie Mai Demands He Pays the $100K He Owes

It seems as though Jeezy and Jeannie Mai may be heading back to court nine months after finalizing their divorce.

The rapper and media personality were declared legally separated in June, nine months after the “Trap or Die” artist filed to end their two-and-a-half-year marriage. When he filed for divorce, he stated that he and Mai were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation” and that there was “no hope for reconciliation” for the irretrievably broken union.

While details of the terms they agreed upon, including financial settlements and custody of their daughter, Monaco Jenkins, were placed under seal, that information has since made it into the spotlight.

Jeezy seemingly unbothered on Napa Valley vacation as ex-wife Jeannie Mai claims he ower her nearly $100K. (Photos: Jeezy/Instagram; Thejeanniemai/Instagram)

Following the September 2023 announcement of their split, the former lovebirds found themselves embroiled in a custody battle over their toddler that brought forth claims of domestic abuse and child neglect as well as cheating accusations.

Jeezy it back at the allegations, calling them “false” and temporarily seeking full custody of their daughter. He later revised his request to represent joint custody between him and Mai. However, the former “The Real” host has filed a complaint accusing her ex of not ponying up nearly $100,000 and titles for two marital cars she was allowed to keep.

According to documents reviewed by TMZ, Jeezy agreed to pay for four months of Mai’s rent, pay for Monaco’s school tuition and day care, and open and deposit $500,000 into an interest-bearing account for their 2-year-old. He will also provide the titles for a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco, though Mai claims the Atlanta native has not followed through with the agreed-upon obligations.

The total breakdown of funds she is seeking is as follows: $92,417.39 for rent and $4,000 for costs regarding their daughter. In her request for a court interventio, she is also seeking an unspecified amount of interest and access to the account that he was required to fund for Monaco.

Meanwhile, the four-time Grammy Award winner has launched a Playlist Concert series that will see him perform throughout October, be booked as a moderator for a panel about economic empowerment in Atlanta, and hit the links with golf buddies in Napa Valley.

Photos and videos of him “living life” seemingly unbothered in California’s wine country have been praised by fans unconcerned about his personal affairs. “Nothing but the best for a King,” a supporter wrote on a Sept. 5 post.

Jeezy’s fans, however, believe the entertainment correspondent is using the court system to extort more money out of her ex.

“Sad when the Trapper of the Year 4 times in a row don’t see the finesse in front of them,” read a comment when 2 Cool 2 Blog shared a post about the divorce settlement. “She gonna have jeezy in the kitchen again,” commented another Instagram user, alluding to Jeezy’s past as a drug dealer.

Furthermore, a third person, who agreed Mai was “over there living beyond her means,” quipped, “Don’t get married if u can’t cover your own lifestyle.” Someone else said, “They tried to warn him. All the red flags were there.”

During their divorce, Mai relocated back to Los Angeles and shared a home with Jeezy in Atlanta. The rapper claimed that when they split, he moved into the basement of the home before she moved out with Monaco, at times allegedly leaving him in the dark about the child’s whereabouts.

Despite being in the throes of fighting for money she is owed, the former Style Network host has continued to jet set across the globe with her daughter in tow.

Most recently, Mai shared a video of herself and Monaco enjoying an end-of-summer getaway to Sicily, Italy. One person commented on the Sept. 1 post, “She needs to be with her dad and he family so she could know where she really comes from!”