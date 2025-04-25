‘Your Children Will Humble You’: Deion Sanders Wants to Have Another Child to Continue His NFL Legacy, Shedeur and Shilo’s Responses Are Priceless

NFL legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is having an ongoing case of baby fever after recently becoming a grandfather for the first time.

The 57-year-old football icon, with an estimated net worth of $45 million, is openly discussing the possibility of adding a sixth child to his family, much to the amusement of his sons.

Deion Sanders sons humble his dreams of having another child. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

During a recent episode of the weekly talk show “We Got Time Today,” which Sanders co-hosts with Rocsi Diaz, the Colorado head coach brought his sons Shedeur and Shilo on as guests ahead of today’s NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Have you seen that he’s been openly talking about wanting to possibly add another sibling to y’all’s family? That he’s open to having another child. What do you guys think about that?” Rocsi asked.

Shedeur immediately delivered a comedic jab that had the audience erupting in laughter, “I didn’t know he was capable of that.”

Sanders tried to defend himself, suggesting, “Nowadays, you can make some stuff happen in real life,” but Shilo wasn’t having any of it, firing back with another playful dig. “Naw, your tubes are smithered off.”

The banter highlighted the close but teasing relationship the Sanders family maintains even as they navigate their high-profile careers.

The moment resonated with fans when the show posted the clip on Instagram.

One follower commented, “Your children will humble you in a respectful way fast.”

Another fan wrote, “No matter who you are to the world, to your children you are just Dad,” while a third chimed in with “Shilo said NO SIR!!”

Some followers suggested Sanders should focus on being a granddad instead, with one writing, “Shilo is sending a message to Daddy Deion. No more babies…I’m the youngest,” and another simply advised, “Deion just play with your grandson.”

The Sanders family tree already branches wide with five children from two marriages.

With his first wife, Carolyn Chambers, Deion has daughter Deiondra, 32, and son Deion Jr., 30. His second marriage to Pilar Biggers-Sanders produced three more children: sons Shilo, 24, and Shedeur, 22, and daughter Shelomi, 20.

In 2024, his eldest Deiondra announced her pregnancy on Instagram, causing a ruckus as her then-unborn child’s father singer Jacquees was allegedly in another relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Dreezy at the same time.

Deiondra and Jacquees would not only go on to have a child but also get engaged.

She gave birth to a baby boy named Snow in August 2024.

All five Sanders children have followed in their father’s athletic footsteps to varying degrees.

Deion Jr. played wide receiver at Southern Methodist University from 2013 to 2016 but didn’t make it to the NFL. Deiondra once excelled in basketball before recently becoming a mother. Daughter Shelomi currently plays basketball for Alabama A&M University, having transferred there against her father’s wishes after attending Colorado for a year.

His younger sons Shilo and Shedeur have perhaps followed their father’s path most closely. Both played under Sanders at Jackson State before joining him at Colorado, where Shedeur has emerged as a breakout star quarterback.

Shedeur is now undrafted in the NFL draft, while Shilo, a defensive back, is projected to be either a late selection or go undrafted.

Beyond his biological children, Sanders is known for his fatherly relationship with Colorado star Travis Hunter, whom he brought with him from Jackson State.

Hunter has described their bond as a “father-son” connection, with Sanders providing mentorship both on and off the field.

Hunter has described their bond as a “father-son” connection, with Sanders providing mentorship both on and off the field.

When Hunter, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL draft Thursday night, temporarily deactivated his social media accounts, Sanders revealed it “hurt me that he did” and advised the 21-year-old, “Don’t stop,” emphasizing the importance of maintaining his platform for endorsement opportunities.

Sanders clapped proudly among a room full of people at a draft party at his Texas home as they applauded Hunter dancing on television.

For now, it seems the Sanders family roster is staying at its current size, with Deion’s sons making it clear they’re not interested in welcoming a new sibling, no matter how much baby fever their father might have after becoming a grandfather.