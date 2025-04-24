‘Oh I’m Triggered’: Gabrielle Union Left Stunned After Shady Baby Kaavia Asks Shocking Question About Mom’s Hair

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia James Union Wade shared a touching moment during an intimate conversation for People’s World’s Most Beautiful issue.

But when 6-year-old Kaavia asked a thoughtful question about the “Being Mary Jane” star’s hair choices, her mom felt “triggered.” The heartfelt moment gave readers a glimpse into their close bond while also reminding some of Union’s personal journey with her hair.

Garbrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia drops bombshell on mom when she asked about her wigs. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As Gabrielle Union and her daughter—affectionately nicknamed “Shady Baby”—chatted casually about their lives, Kaavia shared a heartfelt take on her mom’s style, calling it “fancy and perfect,” a compliment that visibly touched Union.

“And why do you always like wearing wigs?” Kaavia asked during their thoughtful exchange.

Her mom’s response was candid but poised, as she said, “Ooh, triggered.”

“Because I like to switch it up. I like to switch up my look,” Union explained to her daughter.

She continued, “Because sometimes I want to have short hair and sometimes I want to have long hair, sometimes I want to have blonde hair. And with wigs, I can do all those different things and play all these different kinds of characters.”

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia are giving us all the feels in this interview for People Magazine. 🥰💞



🎥 @people pic.twitter.com/q9XK0sA4Ur — Spur Play (@spurplay) April 23, 2025

Behind Union’s various hair transformations — including her elegant “big chop” in 2021 — was a private experience with hair loss related to perimenopause that few were aware of at the time.

In a revealing conversation shared in 2023, the “Cheaper By the Dozen” star disclosed that she began experiencing perimenopause at just 37 years old, much earlier than anticipated.

“I was just like, not me. I just left the club. That’s like an old woman thing,” Union confided to People magazine. Among the various changes she navigated, hair loss emerged as particularly significant for her sense of self.

“All of it can feel very isolating and you can feel like less of a woman, especially as a Black woman where our hair is our crown,” she reflected in her interview. “There’s literally the CROWN Act and I’m like, uh, my crown looks more like a barrette at this moment.”

When Union unveiled her natural hair on social media after wearing protective styles, she embraced her graying roots with characteristic grace and humor, noting, “Welcome to old age, kids.”

This authenticity reflects her deeper commitment to self-acceptance and modeling positive body image for Kaavia, encouraging her to recognize beauty beyond conventional standards.

Union’s relationship with her hair has featured meaningful milestones that connected deeply with her audience, particularly when she launched her hair care line, Flawless By Gabrielle Union, in 2017, with a short hairdo.

She relaunched in 2020, but when she chose to cut her hair again in 2021 that decision came from a place of contentment rather than crisis.

“The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost, but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy,” she shared thoughtfully on social media in July 2021.

Her willingness to discuss extends beyond hair to her holistic experience with menopause, including hot flashes, night sweats, cognitive changes, emotional shifts, and physical transformations.

Gabrielle Union cut her hair very short and explains why. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BI3nmaz2do — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 24, 2021

At 52, Union has discovered more effective ways to manage her symptoms through an anti-inflammatory nutritional approach recommended by a hormone specialist. She also, as a mom, wife, and influencer, has mastered how to keep her cool in interviews, sparing her daughter from the emotional baggage she carries around her hair.

Throughout the heartfelt interview, Union’s nurturing parental wisdom emerges naturally in conversation. When discussing cherished activities, Kaavia spoke fondly of their special mother-daughter dates, while Union reflected on the simple joy of family gatherings in their garden.

All me. Grew out my relaxer @ 25 took care of my hair while wearin protective hairstyles #Hairjourney #Flawlesshair pic.twitter.com/Pef7oNFf8F — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 4, 2017

Their collection of matching pajamas, with The Little Mermaid sets holding special significance, earned special mention among Kaavia’s treasured shared experiences.

Union’s parenting approach centers on honoring Kaavia’s independence and creative expression.

“Whatever you want do…Whether it’s makeup or hair or how she dresses, it’s completely up to her. It’s her body. These are her choices,” Union affirmed.

This respectful philosophy naturally extends to Kaavia’s exploration of makeup artistry – with a particular affinity for mascara – and her delight in trying on her mother’s elegant high heels to feel “tall like Angel Reese.”

By gracefully sharing both lighthearted moments with her daughter and her personal wellness journey, Union offers an inspiring portrait of modern motherhood, beauty, and self-acceptance — embracing vulnerability while modeling strength for both her daughter and her audience.