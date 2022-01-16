Fans React After Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her ‘Flourishing’ Curls Following Her Big Chop Last Summer: ‘HOT DAMN!’

Gabrielle Union‘s hair became a topic of conversation on Thursday, Jan. 13, after the actress showcased the significant amount of growth she experienced since her big chop last year.

In the natural hair community, the term big chop means cutting off relaxed or chemically processed hair to reveal the natural texture.

Gabrielle Union’s fans rave over the actress’ “flourishing” curls. Photo: @gabunion/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Union, who wore an all-black attire, is seen posing in various angles in a stream of photos, while informing her fans about her schedule for that particular day.

She wrote in the caption, “Y’all, my curls are flourishing. Got a cute outfit on. I’ve secured the bag and thee bag. I am moisturized. Knees, knuckles, ankles and elbows glistening. I’m fresh off a meditation and nobody can tell me diddly. So, basically, I’ve got about 15 min before @kaaviajames has me looking like harry scary.”

As fans viewed the 49-year-old’s upload, many marveled over Union’s curls.

“Love your hair!!!!!”

“Seeing your curls bloom is one of the best feelings as a natural.”

“Amen to self-care and beautiful flourishing curls.”

(L-R): Gabrielle Union’s natural hair growth from July 2021 to January 2022 Photo:@gabunion/Instagram

“HOT DAMN!!! It’s the hair for me!!!!”

“Love the curls!!! You look gorgeous!!”

Last summer, Union described the feeling she felt cutting her hair during a good time in her life alongside multiple photos of the “L.A.’s Finest” star’s new look.

She wrote in the July 23 post, “So, I did a thing. The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost, but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different, and it’s foreign to me. But I this new new. #SummerChop #FlawlessChop #FlawlessCut.”

Union isn’t the only celebrity that participated in the big chop. Others include Sanaa Lathan, Tiffany Haddish, Tia Mowry and Jada Pinkett Smith.

