‘Yall Ain’t S—t’: Gabrielle Union Snaps at Dwyane Wade for Humiliating Their Daughter Kaavia James with Viral TikTok Trend

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade may be the celebrities in their household, but it’s their daughter Kaavia James who reigns as the real star of their family.

In fact, at just 5 years old, Kaavia is not even exempt from her dad, older siblings, and family members and friends making her the butt of their jokes.

However, the retired Miami Heat player is not allowing his youngest daughter to get too accustomed to being catered to. They proved just that when several members of the Wade-Union crew jumped on the viral “Just give my money” TikTok.

The brood was gathered in a suite for a football game when the “Shady Baby” was tricked into being the subject of the prank. Kaavia eagerly stood by as six of her family members, including her big brother Zaire, recited, “Give me my money.”

When it was finally her turn, she stepped forward, and with loads of conviction and a tone that meant business, she demanded her money. Not a peep was heard from those who went before her.

Kaavia quickly realized that no one had cheered her on and at first put her head down before retreating elsewhere as the clip ended. Dwyane captured the full moment that garnered a number of mixed responses on Instagram.

Zaire shared the footage as he comically wrote, “@kaaviajames villain arc officially started… & look @dwyanewade at the end,” in the caption. The aftermath of the prank saw the NBA all-star consoling his daughter as she buried her head into his shoulder, shielding her face from anyone’s view.

Mama Bear Union got a laugh out of the joke when her reaction appeared in the comments. Along with a few laughing emojis, she snapped, “Yall ain’t s—t my poor baby.”

Dwyane defended himself and crew when he quipped that the minor bout of public humiliation from loved ones was “building character.” A supporter of that narrative declared, “That’s how u make them.strong.”

But several others are convinced that Zaire was onto something about her villain origin story beginning in that very moment.

One fan commented, “Now you knew how that was going to end! Baby girl said it like she meant it… somebody better pay her!!” A second stated, “One thing little sisters do is remember for revenge! All of y’all will see who’ll get the last laugh.”

In November, Kaavia will celebrate her sixth birthday. Her famous parents welcomed their only child via surrogacy in 2018 after Union revealed years of enduring failed IVF and infertility issues.

Dwyane is parents to Zaire and Zaya, whom he shares with his first wife, Siovaughn Finches-Wade. He is also the father to son Xavier, who he welcomed with ex “Basketball Wives” cast member Aja Metoyer, in 2013 while on a break from Union.