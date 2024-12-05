‘Just Own It!’: Gabrielle Union Reveals Shocking Truth About Her Snatched Face Amid Months of ‘Facelift’ Controversy

For months rumors have been circulating that Gabrielle Union got some work done on her face. Well, it seems the “Bring It On” star is over the lies and wants to put an end to the chatter.

In a Dec. 5 interview with People, Union explained that the ponytail hairstyle is the culprit for giving her a snatched look.

Gabrielle Union shuts down rumors about her recently having a facelift in new interview. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“A high pony for a lady of a certain age is like a facelift,” she said.

The actress then demonstrated where one can place her ponytail to get the facelift look. “As much as what happens or doesn’t happen with my face is speculated, if you can’t be missing for six months to get a facelift — which I’ve never been missing for six months, get it right — the high pony is going to snatch you here,” she said while showing the pony on top of her head.

Union also showed that if placed in the middle of the head, “A pony here is going to snatch you here,” and “a low [pony], here” will have a similar effect.

After figuring out the strategy to get a natural “facelift,” Union said, “A high snatched pony is all you need — [and it] don’t cost you a thing.”

The ponytail she’s referring to is the hairstyle she wore on the red carpet with her husband, Dwyane Wade to the premiere of “Riff Raff” during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

The founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union hair care line said she loved the Y2K look as she focuses on maintaining healthy hair.

“Something that shouldn’t come back: Using damaged hair as the thing,” she stated. “You know what I mean? When your color is off and you’re like, ‘No, it was on purpose.’ No, it wasn’t. It wasn’t. Let’s bring healthy hair back and keep it here.”

But fans are not so convinced by Union’s ponytail method.

On People’s page, one person said, “Girl please! There is no shame in using fillers. Just own it! It’s very obvious!”

Someone else wrote, “Yall know she had a face lift or fillers. We all saw when she did it and she didn’t deny the rumors then,” in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked’s report.

Others believed Union and agreed that she has not touched her face at all.

One person said, “She looks the same only thing that’s different is the make up. Back then they weren’t contouring and stuff fr. Yall gotta chill.”

Another wrote, “Now yall reaching!!!…….Gabrielle is definitely one of the prime examples and staples of black don’t crack!!!!

A third added, “That lady been naturally fine for over 25 years in the game , she got no fake work done to her body.”

Although she denied doing face lifts, the “Deliver Us From Eva” star has admitted before that she’s done botox earlier this year in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“For myself, I’ve tried all kinds of sh-t. Some things don’t work — like, my body absorbs Botox like Skittles, so that’s not really an option for me, because it doesn’t last,” Union said in June. “What I love more than anything are PRP facials, when they extract your blood and then put it back into your skin. I’m open.”

In the same interview, she shared that she used “to be more judgy” about other people who have had cosmetic enhancements. But now, she said, “I’m like, baby, what someone else does does not impact the price of my bills. So, I think everyone should do what they want to do — if you like it, I love it.”