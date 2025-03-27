‘You’ll Be Gone Soon’: Leonardo DiCaprio’s 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Faces Warnings After Exposing ‘Extremely Annoying’ Thing About Dating Him

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio‘s relationship status has once again made headlines after his current girlfriend, 26-year-old Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, made some pretty candid comments about what she finds “extremely annoying” about dating the Hollywood star

Known for his pattern of partying hard with the best of them and dating significantly younger women who rarely remain in his life past their mid-20s, fans are now warning Ceretti that her honest interview might lead to her imminent replacement in DiCaprio’s dating roster.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26, is under fire after social media users point out their age gap. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

The 50-year-old “Titanic” star has been romantically linked to Ceretti since August 2023, marking nearly two years together — a relatively lengthy relationship by DiCaprio standards.

The couple have maintained an intensely private romance until the model’s recent cover interview with Vogue France for their April 2025 issue, where she offered rare insights into their relationship.

“As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying,” Ceretti revealed in the interview, according to People, which translated it into English.

“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex,” she continued. “So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

The interview carefully avoided mentioning the former child star by name but referred to him as a “very, very famous actor,” prompting swift reactions across social media. When Buzzfeed shared a portion of the interview on Instagram, commenters immediately predicted the relationship’s demise.

“She’s about to be replaced,” one user declared, while another noted, “26? She’s about to age out of being his girlfriend.”

A third commenter added, “Oh you’re way too old for him, you’ll be gone soon.”

These comments reflect DiCaprio’s well-documented dating history, which has become the subject of widespread observation and scrutiny. The actor has developed a reputation for exclusively dating women under 25, with many relationships ending as his partners approach that age.

According to E! Online, before Ceretti, DiCaprio dated model Camila Morrone for over four years until their split in 2022, shortly after she turned 25. Prior relationships followed similar patterns with models including Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, and Kelly Rohrbach. His most serious relationship was with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, lasting from 1999 to 2005, who later revealed she ended things because she was making life changes while “he stayed the same.”

He was even alleged to have dated Rihanna in 2016.

DiCaprio has historically remained silent about his personal life, once telling Extra in 2013, “That’s always something that’s synonymous with becoming an actor, but that’s a conscious choice too. You know that if you’re going to venture into this world, your private life is gonna become public.”

Despite the public scrutiny, Ceretti appears to have a philosophic approach to the challenges of dating one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors.

“It’s something you learn,” she told Vogue France about adjusting to dating “one of the most desired people in the world.”

She added, “If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti is getting serious, insiders tell Page Six:



“From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling.” pic.twitter.com/9bY25cyN4M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

Some wondered if DiCaprio was too old for her, writing, “That all his bones crack when he gets out of bed?” and pointing out, “his dad bod.”

The couple has been spotted on numerous vacations together, including trips to St. Barts in December 2024 and yachting off Sardinia’s coast, suggesting a deepened relationship over time.

Ceretti has also met DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, telling Vogue she had gone through “childhood photos with my boyfriend’s mom.”

Whether Ceretti’s candid remarks about the annoyances of dating DiCaprio will affect their relationship remains to be seen.

For now, at 26, she’s already outlasted many of DiCaprio’s previous rumored companions, challenging the notion that his relationships come with an expiration date. As the interview concluded, Vogue noted Ceretti showed a “big smile of relief” when the boyfriend questions ended, perhaps an indication that privacy remains their relationship’s most precious commodity.