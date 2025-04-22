‘Why Are Those Boys Empty Handed?’: Fans Outraged as Sasha and Malia Obama Are Seen Hauling Picnic Gear While Their Two Dates Walk Hands Free

New photos of Malia and Sasha Obama hanging out with friends have social media users wondering whatever happened to chivalry.

The young ladies and two male companions, one of whom has since been identified as short-film director Tiler Wilson, were candidly photographed enjoying a picnic in a park over Easter weekend in Los Angeles.

Malia, 26, is dressed in a casual black crop top, loose-fitting brown pants, a tan mini coat, and sneakers. She toted a large purple cooler, a polka-dot bag, and a speaker. Sasha, 23, wore a white midriff-baring tee, a cropped black jacket, a black skirt with a belt, and a pair of tennis shoes.

Sasha and Malia Obama were spotted having a double date picnic with two men. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

She appeared to be carrying a foldable blue chair and a bag, as Tiler carried a plastic grocery bag filled with items, and their other pal held onto a personal bottle of water. The images were circulated by multiple outlets, including the blog Just Jared, where Instagram users shared a wealth of opinions about the group of young adults.

A recurring criticism, however, took aim at the men. “Why are those boys empty handed?” remarked an observer. Another individual left a similar comment, stating, “Women are carrying everything. Dude has one hand in pocket and one small bag.”

A deeper dive into the comments, however, revealed that the daughters of Barack and Michelle Obama continue to be picked apart for their laid-back fashion sense. Harsh criticisms such as “They look ghetto” and “They look homeless, smelly and unkempt” were met with fiery defenses from the former first family’s supporters.

“Grown ppl hating on young black women living their lives peacefully. The MAGA cult is back at it again,” read one comment replying to the hate. For others, red flags arose as they focused on the girls choosing to hang with peers instead of their mom and dad.

A speculating user wrote, “They don’t spend Easter with their parents? That’s very telling.” The comment was met with a response that read, in part, “This is so unbelievable dumb and judgmental, it hurts!” and that “There is absolutely nothing telling about it.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama addresses the rumors surrounding her personal life in recent months.



"They couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing." https://t.co/nE41pXqvak — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 10, 2025

The former president and his first lady have been the subject of separation and divorce rumors since 2024. The author of “Becoming” lightly addressed the hearsay on the “In My Opinion” podcast she and her brother Craig Robinson launched in March.

In short, she theorized that stepping into new ventures without her husband and choosing her own social calendar — which inevitably includes her absence from political gatherings —are at the root of the unfounded gossip about their marriage.