‘Do Not Get Beat Up By His Wife’: Martha Stewart Faces Backlash After She Seemingly Reveals Her Tattoo of Snoop Dogg’s Face, ‘Martha That is a Married Man’

Fans are wondering what Snoop Dogg’s wife, Shante Broadus, has to say after Martha Stewart seemingly got a tattoo of the rapper’s face.

The 81-year-old businesswoman is the face of a new Skechers commercial where she displays how easy it is to slip in and out of the footwear. In one scene Stewart is putting on her sneakers as she sits in a tattoo chair.

Once the camera grew closer and changed angles, it is revealed that Stewart’s shoulder was inked up with a portrait of the 51-year-old’s face as “My Dogg” was written underneath.

After viewing the finishing touches of her tattoo a satisfied Stewart let out, “ooh,” before noting, “that’s gangsta.”

Stewart also uploaded a screenshot of the clip onto her Instagram writing, “My Dogg! Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell. Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.”

@marthastewart48/Instagram

Her post received over 171,000 likes with over 5,600 comments.

The Doggfather seemingly approved of his best friend’s chosen design because he re-posted the photo several times on his Instagram Story.

@snoopdogg/Instagram

While Snoop appears to be fine with Stewart’s ad tattoo, fans wondered how his wife of nearly 26 years felt about it. The Shade Room uploaded Stewart’s post on their Instagram page, where fans planted their opinions.

“Martha do not get beat up by his wife”



“As long as Mrs. Broadus is cool with it I’m all for it”



“Martha that is a married man”

“This is strange and disrespectful to have another woman’s husband tattooed on her body and he isn’t a relative”

Snoop Dogg and his wife are a couple goal

……………..

Timaya big wiz dice ailes #oxlade 9ice BlaqBonez olamide pic.twitter.com/O4B0vQ1Sqp — 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝑩𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒏 💫 (@chrisstilldey) February 21, 2022

The cannabis enthusiast met Stewart back in 2008 after he appeared on her daytime TV show “Martha: The Martha Stewart Show.” They both also attended Comedy Central’s “Roast of Justin Bieber” in 2015 and sat right next to each other.



Their undeniable chemistry caught the attention of fans and producers who thought they would make great co-hosts. In 2016, Snoop and Stewart gave fans a closer look into their comical dynamic by creating their own cooking show, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Platter.”



The VH1 original show lasted for three seasons and featured appearances from celebrities like Tamar Braxton, Wendy Williams, Kelly Rowland, and many more.

In addition to the cooking show, the duo also collaborated on a collection of BIC lighters as well as 19 Crimes Wine, Snoop has a red wine called “Cali Red Blend” and Stewart has a white wine labeled “Martha’s Chard.”