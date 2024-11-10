Martha Stewart’s Ex-Husband Exposes ‘Painful and Abusive’ Details About Marriage to the Famous Chef Following Her Explosive Claims In Documentary 

The Netflix documentary about the life of celebrity lifestyle maven Martha Stewart is continuing to make headlines, as her marriage to her first husband, Andrew Stewart, keeps being a topic of discussion.

Now her ex and his current spouse have released a scathing statement blasting Snoop Dogg’s best friend for being messy and lying in her documentary.

After the release of “Martha,” many are finding out from her perspective details about their union that have been buried for decades. Stewart lets it all hang out, claiming that not only did he cheat on her with her assistant but that he was the one that wanted a divorce.

“He’s the one who wanted the divorce, not I,” the “Martha Stewart Living” founder stated in the documentary. “He was throwing me away. I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. You know, I was a desirous woman. But he was treating me like a castaway. He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly.”

Martha Stewart’s ex-husband Andrew Stewart and his current wife issued a statement on the “Martha” documentary calling his marriage to the media maven, “abusive.” (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; Shyla Nelson Stewart/Facebook)

Martha admits to cheating on Andrew but insists her affair wasn’t serious enough to end the marriage.

“It was nothing. I would never have broken up a marriage for it,” she said.

Usually a very private person, Andrew has allegedly shared with people in his community that he is livid about Martha sharing so much of their life on the film.

In fact, he disputes some of her recollections about who cheated first, telling the producers that he “didn’t stray” until he found out about her affair with a “very attractive Irish man” in the late 60s.

Andrew and Martha met on a blind date in 1961, married, and had a daughter, Alexis.

Their marriage dissolved over infidelity, culminating in a divorce in 1990. According to the now-83-year-old, her ex cheated on her with her former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, a betrayal that ultimately ended their 29-year marriage.

Martha’s former business partner, Norma Collier told People, “Andy loved Martha deeply, but he was always being belittled or berated by her.”

Now, Andrew has remarried to Shyla Nelson Stewart, the current president and CEO of Fieldstone Publishing, and the pair have now responded to Martha’s portrayal of her ex-husband, mostly in Shyla’s voice.

On her Facebook, Shyla spoke about how amazing her life is with her husband.

She then posted in part, “Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha, which ended almost 40 years ago. While Andy quietly moved on, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix.”

Shyla went on to express her gratitude for her current life with Andrew, contrasting it with his past marriage.

“Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together. We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love.”

She ended her statement, writing, “We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love. Shyla & Andy Stewart.”

Many of Shyla’s friends commented on the post, saying, “He married up this time,” and “Beautifully said Shyla. I am so sorry that some people are so self absorbed & can’t resist the sensationalism she obviously still craves. I’m sad she had to go down that road. Andy truly is a sweetheart of a man!!!!”

Another person wrote, “Just saw that trailer and whoowee she is one bitter lady. It’s a pretty cheap grab for her documentary and, as always, your articulate post puts it all in perspective. So glad you & Andy found each other.”

When TMZ posted the story about Shyla calling her “abusive,” one comment joked, “I just invision (sic) Martha beating on him because he made her burn dinner.”

Another said, “She don’t have all them pots and pans for no reason,” as someone else said, “I believe it. She seems very cold hearted.”

One other quipped, “He knew what he was getting into.”

Whether Martha is “bitter” or “abusive,” and whether or not Andrew “knew” how she was before the two got married, it seems that the media mogul is not making any more friends and is coming off to many in the public as the queen of mean.

The documentary provides Martha’s perspective, but Shyla’s post suggest that she and Andrew wish she’d let the past remain in the past. Despite moving on, it seems that Martha’s public reflections keep Andrew in the spotlight — much to his current family’s dismay.