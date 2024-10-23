‘He’s Embarrassed Her Enough Over the Years’: Snoop Dogg Claims He Turned Down Massive $100 Million OnlyFans Deal Because of His Wife, Now Says He Regrets It

Snoop Dogg has spared his fans from buying subscriptions to see his goods online, he said this week.

The California native sat down with actor and talk show host Seth Meyers and Martha Stewart on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where he eventually told a story about why he turned down a whopping load of money to do OnlyFans.

Snoop Dogg confesses he betrayed wife Shante Broadus in resurfaced interview. Photo: Bosslady_ent/Instagram.

Show host Cohen had one of his virtual guests join in to ask questions, and one woman from Alabama had a question specifically for Snoop.

She said, “Hey y’all is it true that you turned down $100 million to be on OnlyFans out of respect for your wife? And is there any part of you that regrets that decision?”

Confirming the rumor was true, Snoop stated, “Yeah, ‘I did turn down $100 million, yes. The only part that regrets it is my friend down there.”

Wanting more of an explanation, Cohen asked, “Your d-ck regrets not going OnlyFans? Your d-ck wanted the exposure?”

“He said that $100 million he would’ve been able to spend untaxed,” Snoop joked. “But I told him it’s not your decision. I’m not thinking with the little head this time. I’m going to think with the big head, and you’re not getting any of this.”

Cohen, who seemed intrigued, continued on asking “What percentage of the time do you think with the big head over the little head?”

The West Coast legend responded, “The big head is the reason why I’m where I’m at now so I use like 98.9 percent of his thinking and then the other 1.3 percent is on the little guy.

Fans reacted to the headline of Snoop turning down OnlyFans on The Uncutt’s Instagram page. One person said, “Nobody wanna see snoop naked.”

But another fan wrote, “Sorry I wouldn’t have put my wife first baby this 100 million coming first, can you make me 100 million? No okay: and this is why I’m single.”

Other fans couldn’t help but mention Snoop’s past transgressions of infidelity during his 27-year marriage to Shante Broadus.

“He’s been doing his wife dirty all of these years why did her opinion matter this time? Is she ill?” one person said while another added, “I am taking the wife’s side! he’s embarrassed her enough over the years.”

Celina Powell discussing how she texted Snoop Dogg out of the blue from someone giving her his number & pretending she knew him prior & how he flew her out that night & fucked her raw & snorted coke off of her body. His poor wife. pic.twitter.com/TGnjHBvw2Z — LinaRaye (@Epithymia__) March 8, 2021

It’s well known that Snoop and Shante have had their issues with cheating sprinkled throughout their marriage from the very beginning.

Almost a year after tying the knot, a woman named Laurie Helmond gave birth to Snoop’s son Julian in 1998. Snoop had already had two children, Corde and Cordell, with his wife and the two welcomed their daughter, Cori, in 1999.

Snoop’s cheating ways have previously been put on blast, such as back in in 2018 when Celina Powell, a woman and influencer whose reputation has grown after bragging about hooking up with several rappers, accused him of sleeping with her.

At the time, she released text messages, photos and videos to prove her and Snoop had been communicating.

Snoop faced a few unconfirmed cheating accusations earlier this year based on his wife’s cryptic messages online. But one thing that seems certain is their love is still strong after nearly three decades of marriage.

“I’ve got a strong wife with a strong backbone and a good heart — she’s loving and she’s caring, and we are meant to be together,” said Snoop in a People magazine interview in September. “When we said we’d marry, we married till death do us part. Ain’t that what it say? Not till arguments do us part or fighting or finances, but till death do us part.”