‘It Was a Great Cut’: Gary Owen Reveals the ‘Worst’ Part About Getting a Vasectomy After Welcoming ‘One Black and One White’ Twins

Gary Owen is a proud father of five. He has a son Austin, 24, daughter Kennedy, 22, and his adopted son Emilio, 34, all of whom he shares with his ex-wife Kenya Duke.

The comedian’s last two children, Royal Blu and Rome, are twin boys that he welcomed with his fiancée Brianna Johnson. They turn 2 in July.

But it looks like Owen is to welcome anymore. The 50-year-old standup comic appeared on the “Throwbacks Show” on Thursday, Feb. 27, where he revealed that he got a vasectomy. He also shared the things that he wasn’t aware of previous to getting the procedure done.

Gary Owen talks having Vasectomy after welcoming twin boys with fiancée. (Photo: @_briowen / Instagram)

Owen shared that he had no idea they remove all hair from the private area, noting, “I looked down and I must’ve had a Black barber because he lined my sh-t up.”

Chuckling away with Heisman trophy winner Matt Leinart and “Think Like a Man” co-star Jerry Ferrara, who are the hosts of the podcast, he said, “It was a great cut. I ain’t going to lie.”

But that wasn’t the only surprising part of the vasectomy process. “And then you think you get a vasectomy and it’s ready,” he continued. “No!” Ferrara cut in to say, “You got to clean the pipes.”

“And you got to send a sample,” Owen added. “That’s the worst because you got to send a sample and just say, ‘Hey you’re clear. Your pipes are clean.’ When you send a sample it’s dry. No saliva. No lotion.”

Earlier in the show, Leinart revealed that he’s considering a vasectomy and even asked Owen for more details regarding the sample collection. He asked, “You’re not in a hospital? You’re just taking it in a cup like from home.”

The “Ride Along” star then joked, “Mine they mailed it to me, and I gotta mail it back and I had to write on a note like sorry if the box is sticky.”

Fans reacted to the clip in the comments. One said, “G Owen said hell no mo after the twins.”

Others gave their own stories of getting the procedure done. “But what about having a baby after your vasectomy 8 months later @garyowencomedy @jerryferrara …. that 1.8% of possibility of happening.”

When Ferrara asked, “Did it happen to you?” the social media user replied, “Yes it did crazy man.”

With Owen being a dad again at 48, he’s had some things to say about how different his two boys are. Last year in May, he joked on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast that one twin was white and the other twin was Black.

“Swear to God one’s got blue eyes. You can tell about the nipples and the balls. One’s got blue eyes, got these pink balls, these pink nipples. The other one brown eyes, brown balls, brown nipples,” he told Shannon Sharpe.

Owen is now engaged to Johnson, the mother of the twin boys after he popped the question back in February 2023. Johnson has an 11-year-old daughter named Reignbow Johnson, from a previous relationship.

The “Def Comedy Jam” alum was previously married to Duke for 18 years before they went their separate ways. They both filed for divorce in 2021, though Duke alleged that Owens was a “deadbeat” father who cheated on her multiple times. While he maintains he was a good dad, Owen openly admitted to cheating repeatedly in the marriage.

Duke even claimed that Johnson was one of the women he cheated on her with.

My oldest son and my youngest sons. MY BOYS!!! pic.twitter.com/utx8PFpMEo — Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy) February 20, 2025

Their nasty divorce caused an estrangement for years between Owen and his three children with Duke. But after making heartfelt pleas to make amends with them, his wish partly came true last October when he shared a video of his son Austin meeting his twin sons for the first time.

Despite his reunion with Austin, it doesn’t seem his son Emilio and daughter Kennedy have come around yet.