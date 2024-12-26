’All Lies Will Be Exposed’: 5 of the Boldest Predictions from Katt Williams’ Club Shay Shay Interview That We’re Still Waiting to Come True

Katt Williams had the biggest and most viral year of all the celebrities who made headlines in 2024 as millions of fans and critics declared him a prophet of chaos.

The running joke since Jan. 3 is that he opened a portal by unleashing his grievances about his comedic peers and the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry in his “Club Shay Shay” interview.

More than 86 million people have watched the “unleashed” comedian spill exaggerated truths, jokes, and theories in the nearly three-hour video. “Katt Williams really set this whole year off and predicted everything that was going to happen. Truth came to light,” read a tweet encompassing a sentiment shared by countless others online.

Here Are 5 Outrageous Predictions by Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay that Haven’t Come True — Yet! (Photo: @clubshayshay / X)

With the year of unprecedented twists and turns finally coming to an end, here is a look back at five predictions Williams made and those whose prophecies have yet to be fulfilled.

1. ’All Lies Will Be Exposed’ — Katt Declared That Entertainment A-Listers Would Fall From Their Pedestals

Here’s what Katt said about the reckoning that would unfold: “I came in this business saying I was going to expose … they canceled me for these things, because why would you talk about another Black dude? Races is not where the line is drawn.”

“It’s God’s side and the other side, and we don’t care nothin’ ‘bout the other side. Period. Period,” he continued. “All of these big d–k deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them, it don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is, T.D. Jakes, any of them. All lies will be exposed.”

This year saw the downward spiral of Sean “Diddy” Combs, with numerous lawsuits launched against the hip-hop icon, accusing him of sexual assault and other insidious behaviors.

In September, he was arrested and indicted in New York in connection with a federal racketeering and sex trafficking case. His legal troubles have led to several celebrities being caught in a tangled web of allegations and theories of either having knowledge of Diddy’s alleged wrongdoings or having participated in them.

Among those names is Jay-Z. The latter mogul was named in a civil lawsuit this month accusing him of raping a then-13-year-old girl alongside Diddy over two decades ago.

The “99 Problems” rapper vehemently denied the claims. Also caught in the rumor mill is Bishop T.D. Jakes. Social media users have accused him of being at Diddy’s infamous sex parties. Despite widespread conspiracies involving him, the faith leader has not been named in any legal complaints.

In December, Jakes’s legal team took action by filing a motion to subpoena information about individuals behind viral YouTube videos spreading the accusations. Weeks earlier, he suffered a medical emergency during a sermon. Internet trolls speculated that he was burdened by allegations launched against him in the court of public opinion.

Katt Williams really set this whole year off and predicted everything that was going to happen. Truth came to light https://t.co/Pu91peMgVJ — Jeremy Hecht (@Jeremy_Hecht) September 18, 2024

2. Katt Williams Said He Wanted to “Kill the Careers” of “Lazy Bums That’ll Take a Shortcut.”

Targets of the non-mercy assessment were Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Faizon Love, Kevin Hart, and Rickey Smiley.

While on stage for New York Magazines’s Vulture Festival, Katt explained his motive for targeting his peers: “I was trying to do something there that hadn’t been done…I thought that I had figured out the algorithm mathematically, and I thought that I could show that, and when I wrote it out, I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about, right? But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs.”

Harvey, in particular, took a pummeling for being a “country bumpkin” who stole jokes and the concept for “The Steve Harvey Show” sitcom from comic Mark Curry to build his career. The “Family Feud” host has been unable to evade rumors about his marriage being on the brink of collapse due to infidelity, and Hart has been a recurring culprit associated with Diddy’s alleged deviant lifestyle.

Harvey recently teased that he plans to do a farewell stand-up special where he will not hold back, including in addressing Katt. He has not done a special since “Grand Finale” in 2012.

Also mentioned were “Epstein Island Chris Tucker,” Michael Blackson and his “fake” African accent, and the fact the Faizon has never “done his own tour in 30 years.” Tucker has a few shows listed for the new year. Blackson is on the billing for the “New Year’s Comedy Jam,” so, at minimum, the men are staying booked.

3. Kevin Hart’s Rise and Fall, According to Katt Williams

Kevin Hart also took a lashing from Katt, who accused him of being an “industry plant” who walked into a TV show deal without earning his stripes in comedy clubs like the greats of the genre.

The “Laugh at My Pain” joke dealer’s response to the commentary was, “It’s not worth my time for a response or an engagement,” and “It’s extremely beneath me in the position that I’m currently in. … I think those that can’t talk about those that can.”

Uncoincidentally, Hart has endured a rocky year for his public image since the “Club Shay Shay” moment. The “True Story” star suddenly shuttered his Hart House restaurants earlier this year with no public statement, seldom shares posts with his wife, Eniko Hart, and despite being on tour much of 2024, he has yet to take his show abroad. In years past, he has caught flak for Afrocentric statements about Egypt that derailed plans to perform in the Arab nation.

Also, this year, his former friend Jonathan “JT” Jackson has compelled Hart to testify in connection with Jackson’s lawsuit that grew out of the 2017 sex tape scandal. Jackson was charged with trying to extort Hart when a video of the comic cheating with a woman in Las Vegas was made public. After the charges were dropped, Jackson sued Hart, claiming that the comic had not fulfilled an agreement to publicly exonerate his former friend.

4. Will Gary Owen Finally Tank? Katt Predicts That Gary Owen Will Never Truly “Cross Over” in Comedy

Katt alluded to power plays being brokered between celebrities and executives that involved sexual favors in the “Club Shay Shay” bombshell. “Why do you think Gary Owen can’t crossover, and he already white, and been in comedy for 25 years if what I say ain’t the case?” he asked Shanon Sharpe.

Owen confirmed on his “Get Some” podcast within days of Katt’s interview that he felt as though he was propositioned by a male decision-maker early on in his career. He said the “casting couch type-deal” was an awkward situation. He thought to himself, “Is this the point where I’ve always heard, ‘Would you suck a d–k for a million dollars?’ … and the answer was no. I wouldn’t.”

His fans applauded him for not “selling his soul.” Despite not being as big a star as, say, his pal Hart, Owen stays booked at comedy clubs and lands acting gigs.

5. Will Katt Williams’ style of comedy become the standard?

Katt removed a layer of filters with his explosive rant against mediocrity at the top of the year, but is it the new standard? As a self-proclaimed “opponent of the Illuminati,” he is certain that 2024 was not a fluke; instead, society has entered the “age of truth,” and comedy may just be a mirror for the bold.

In his own words, “It’s not that people ain’t been wanting the truth. It’s that, for the first time ever, whoever them motherf—kers are that would be involved in the Illuminati, and the shadow government and all of that s—t that really exists, that really runs the world, all of them is 80 to 100 right now,” he told GQ.

Fans will be able to see what else he might predict on his “Heaven on Earth” tour in the spring.