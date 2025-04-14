‘Raven is Not Lying’: Raven-Symoné Exposes Disney Favoritism, Says Miley’s ‘Skinny, White’ Image Helped Her Rise to Fame ‘Faster’

In the 2000s, Raven-Symoné and Miley Cyrus became breakout Disney Channel stars, thanks to their respective popular teen sitcoms on the family-friendly cable network.

Raven-Symoné, 39, starred on “That’s So Raven,” which aired from 2003 to 2007. Cyrus, 32, took on the lead role of “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011.

Media personality Jason Lee recently spoke to Raven-Symoné for an episode of “The Jason Lee Show” on The Zeus Network.

At one point during the interview, Lee asked Raven-Symoné if there was competition between her and Cyrus while both former child actresses worked for Disney.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Raven-Symoné attends Variety’s Family Entertainment awards at the West Hollywood EDITION on December 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“I’m almost 40. I don’t compete with people younger than me,” Raven-Symoné responded, before adding, “I was famous at 3 years old, and I had been on multiple television shows before I got on ‘That’s So Raven.’”

She continued, “Disney knew it but also didn’t play that up to build the brand of ‘That’s So Raven.’ So when other ladies came to the network to then use that platform and push it forward, I was already sitting in my ego, knowing that …”

Raven-Symoné played 3-year-old Olivia Kendall on “The Cosby Show” beginning in the program’s sixth season in 1989. The Atlanta-born entertainer was also a cast member on “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” starting in 1993.

“I was 18 on the set [of ‘That’s So Raven’], dealing with [co-star Orlando Brown]. So I had a lot more things to worry about than Miley Cyrus,” Raven-Symoné told Lee.

The former “The View” panelist resumed, “Was there, in my brain, a WTF on what, why, and how this is going faster than what I went through? Obviously. But then at that time, you chalk it up to skinny, white, and the foundation was already built.”

Raven-Symoné also acknowledged Miley’s fame. Before starring as Miley Stewart on “Hannah Montana,” Cyrus acted on the “Doc” medical drama series alongside her country singer father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

Post-Disney, Miley became a Grammy Award-winning pop superstar, dropping hit records since 2009 such as “Party in the U.S.A.,” “Wrecking Ball,” “Flowers” and most recently, “II Most Wanted” with Beyoncé in 2024.

A clip of Raven suggesting Cyrus’ race played a role in her Disney success hit social media, where people shared their opinions on her take on her showbiz.

“This is true, and I’m quite sure Miley would agree,” one person wrote on the Critics Of Culture Instagram page in support of Raven-Symoné.

A second person agreed that Raven was more famous than Cyrus before their Disney co-signs, writing, “She definitely was. Miley was Billy Ray’s daughter, not her own person with a following.”

“I love me some Miley as well, but let’s be [for real] Raven [is] not lying,” a fan of both women commented on the Nostalgiaa Moments Instagram account.

A similar comment read, “Raven was the star of Disney!! She made a whole generation watch.”

However, one Cyrus backer pushed back on Raven-Symoné’s remarks about the Tennesse native, typing, “Miley is, was, and has always been that girl. Who the hell watches anything with Raven?? Miley’s a very successful and talented artist. Has nothing to do with her skin color. So bored of this narrative.”

In 2024, Miley became the youngest person to be inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame at 31 years old. The honor is presented to individuals who have made a significant impact on the Disney legacy.

Miley deserves it 100% but didnt Raven Symone and The Cheetah Girls literally open doors and made Disney into what it became in that era?? https://t.co/2l3CTP0Omw — The Black Oprah (@Drasticallyy) March 19, 2024

Cyrus getting recognition as a Disney Legend first sparked controversy online due to fans’ familiarity with Raven-Symoné’s extensive catalog of work produced for The Walt Disney Company.

She’s directed episodes of “That’s So Raven” and other Disney Channel series as well as starring in original Disney Channel movies such as “The Cheetah Girls” and “Cheetah Girls 2.” Additionally, she had a role in Walt Disney Studios’ “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” feature film.

The spinoff titled “Raven’s Home” premiered on the Disney Channel in 2017, with Raven-Symoné returning as the title character. “Raven’s Home” came to an end in September 2023.

“They like to hire me every now and then!” Raven explained in 2023 when asked about continuously working with Disney. “I understand their overall language when it comes to family, to inclusivity, to storytelling; I get that, and I appreciate that. Also, they just have good content, and I like being a part of it. They work well.”

She added, “They believe in what I call ‘the ladder up.’ I started in their family as an actress, and they saw my passion for directing and producing, and they’re allowing for that to happen. In a positive way, it’s like old Hollywood, where you’d sign with a network and grow with it. That’s kind of how my life is with the ABC and Disney family.”