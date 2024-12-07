‘Your Mom Is Responsible for a Lot’: Miley Cyrus Exposes Mom’s ‘Idea’ for Her Pole Dancing Performance at the Teen Choice Awards

Fans say Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish Cyrus has some explaining to do!

The 32-year-old former Disney star recently made a shocking revelation about her controversial performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards, noting that it was actually constructed by her mother.

Miley Cyrus reveals her mom, Tish Cyrus Purcell, came up with the idea for the singer to use a pole during her performance at an awards show. (Photo: @tishcyruspurcell/Instagram)

In a six minute conversation on Nov. 22, Miley spoke to her sister Brandi Cyrus on Spotify’s ‘Billion Club’ series. During their chat, Brandi asked Miley how she felt about the controversy she received when she danced on a pole atop an ice cream truck at the Teen Choice Awards while performing her No. 1 hit, “Party In the USA.”

Before answering the question, the “Hannah Montana” star said, “Do you know whose idea that was?”

Brandi responded, “Tish Cyrus?” to which Miley said, “Yup! That was my mom’s idea.”

She continued, “So she always lets me take the blame. When I got in trouble the next day, you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus.”

One of Miley’s most recent “Party In the USA” performances was at her 2023 New Year’s Eve Party.

Three months before that she explained why she used a pole in the performance in her “Used to Be Young” series.

She said, “I had cut ‘Party in the USA’ and I was doing my first performance for the Teen Choice Awards. My mom was like ‘I think it’d be really cool if she was in the trailer park because that’s where we really do come from.’ So apparently me dancing on an ice cream cart with a stripper pole – but it wasn’t a stripper pole it was actually just for stability. I had a heel on. Guys what did you want from me? Was I really going to do my performance without dancing on top of an ice cream cart?“

She even read a headline that said, “Is Miley turning into the new Brittney [Spears],”

featuring a photo of Spears during her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards at 19.

In the comments of Hollywood Unlocked, fans reacted to Miley’s bombshell about her mother’s involvement in her dancing on a pole – which had to be around the age of 17.

One person asked, “Why would her mom do that?”

Another said, “Some mothers love to live through their daughters. It’s weird.”

Someone else responded on People’s page saying, “….so what you’re saying seems to be, that your MOM, is responsible for a lot of the age inapproprate things you did in your career.”

But now 15 years later, the ice cream truck is the least of Miley’s concerns when it comes to her Teen Choice Awards performance.

She said, “The thing that I remember most about that performance was it was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewelry on stage. So you guys remember a little ole icecream truck. I remember the diamonds.”

Miley was introduced to fans alongside her dad, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who also played her father in their “Hannah Montana” series on Disney. But the two have not been close in these past few years following her parents’ divorce.

After nearly 30 years of marriage, Miley’s father and her mother called it quits and ended their marriage in 2022. Tish filed for divorce after 28 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Then, the rift that started between the former couple ended up expanding to their five children. Since the divorce, the siblings have since taken sides with their parents and have also had their issues with each other.

Some even took issue with Billy’s currently estranged wife, who was 27 years younger than him.

Despite there being some drama with the Cyrus family, Miley and her mother Tish have been able to maintain their relationship. Tish has been Miley’s manager since 2006.

Miley was also Tish’s maid of honor when she married “Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell in 2023. Purcell is also the ex-boyfriend of Miley’s sister, Tish’s other daughter, Noah.