‘Girl Stop Trying to be Yt’: Raven-Symone Doubles Down on Not Being ‘African-American,’ Feuling Debate Years After Anti-Black Accusations

‘She Chooses to Separate Herself From Us’: Raven-Symone Fuels Debate By Doubling Down on Not Wanting to Be Labeled ‘African-American’

Raven-Symoné still does not consider herself African-American a decade after her views on race sparked a widespread debate. She infamously told Oprah Winfrey in 2013, “I’m tired of being labeled. I’m an American. I’m not an African-American.”

On the March 30 episode of “The Jason Lee Show” on the Zeus network, Raven provided an updated explanation of her controversial views on the topic. “I am a Black American. I am definitely Black, and yes, my ancestors come from Africa,” she tells Jason Lee.

“How long does a bloodline have to live in one land before they are considered a pure species of that land? Meaning, how long did my people have to be in America to say, ‘Hey, no, we’re American,’ compared to some people who are English-American…from their ancestors, but they get to call themselves American,” she continues.

She further states, “A true African-American is someone that is from Africa and moved here, either first generation or second generation, and has a tie to that country that I do not have… I think there comes a point where you build a country… and generationally live in a country, you have the privilege to call yourself pure American.”

The conversation was met with a bounty of reactions. One viewer said, “Her break down is literally her disassociation on why she chooses to separate herself from us.” Someone else rudely typed, “She’s slowly getting dumber – it’s like when British people move to Africa and start calling themselves South Africans – girl stop trying to be Yt.”

Someone else noted how Rev. Jesse Jackson popularized the term African-American in 1988, though it dates back to the 18th century. That person stated it was “a way to identify with our heritage. It was never created to have us as subpar but instead give more meaning to our identity beyond Black.”

However, scores of people completely understood Raven’s messaging. “Hearing it like this, she’s not wrong,” a fan commented. Similarly, another person stated, “I can respect her for that we are all Americans she is correct.”

The “That’s So Raven” star previously addressed the backlash on “Tea Time with Raven and Miranda,” a podcast she hosts with wife Miranda Maday in 2024. The actress stated, “It doesn’t mean I’m negating my Blackness or I’m not Black” by not aligning with African-American.

Raven also spoke about race in December 2024 when she appeared on “The Unplanned Podcast.” She stated that placing her in one box for the ease of others was unfair.