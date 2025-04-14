‘At Least Wear a Cover Up’: Ari Fletcher Sparks Uproar After G Herbo’s Other Son Caught Laying on Her Chest in Beach Video

Ari Fletcher is facing the fire once again from fans.

While celebrating her son Yosohn’s seventh birthday this past weekend, the influencer was called out for a controversial video with her son’s half-brother.

Fletcher shares her son with her ex-boyfriend and rapper G Herbo, who has two kids with his ex, Taina Williams. Fletcher shockingly invited Williams to what appeared to be multiple days of festivities in the Bahamas.

Williams brought their son, Essex, and daughter, Emmy. Fans turned the moment into nitpicking over an interaction between Fletcher and Williams’ 3-year-old son.

Ariana Fletcher called out after sharing beach moment with Taina’s son. (Photo: @therealkylesister/Instagram; @latainax3/Instagram)

While partying on a boat, Essex was captured by both Fletcher and Taina lying down on Fletcher’s chest on a yacht. The 3-year-old can be seen snuggled up with Fletcher while lying on her as she posed in the video.

Livebitez shared the video on their page on April 13 and even uploaded a boomerang that Williams posted as she jokingly wrote, “She stole my babyyyy,” over it with two crying emojis.

Although it seems Williams had no problem with her son being close to Fletcher, some fans took issue with it.

One person who didn’t like the video simply calling it, “Inappropriate.”

Fletcher is also well known for her curvaceous body, which another person commented about under the video.

“She got allll that ssa around them kids like d-mn at least wear a cover up,” another said, though many suggest the video was purely harmless.

“He a boy 1 and for 2 he is a mommas boy you can tell. I don’t think he knows intentionally about the body yet,” said one individual. Another added, “Baby boy definitely was breastfed, lol I love how close they are now! Anyone hating obviously doesn’t have this kind of relationship with their bd other bm! And it’s okay, you still have growing to do!”

Others chose to look at the positives.

One person said, “Nobody wins when the family fueds. This is nice to see.”

Fletcher confirmed that she and Williams patched things up for good in December 2024 after years of on and off feuding which initially stemmed from both of the women being involved with Herbo at the same time.

Williams was accused of dating G Herbo while he was still with Fletcher. She has since claimed she was unaware that G Herbo and Fletcher were still in a relationship at the time.

The ladies seemingly hashed things out around 2021 when Williams even attended Yosohn’s 3rd birthday that year with G Herbo.

But things took a turn in 2022 when Fletcher publicly accused Williams of harming her son during one of his visits with her father. She made the allegation that Yosohn relayed that Williams threw a pillow at him, causing him to fall and bruise his knee. The women had a back-and-forth online, with Williams denying the allegation.

They finally made amends and cleared the air during Fletcher’s YouTube cooking show in January, during which Williams doubled down on saying she’s never harmed Yosohn. Williams also proposed that Yosohn may have made the false claim so that he could stay with G Herbo instead of the rapper leaving him home with Williams every time he had to go out at night.

She told Fletcher, “At the end of the day, Ari, that’s your son, but guess what? That is Herb’s son too. Like, why would I do anything to harm my man’s son?”

Since their time of reconciliation, it seems the ladies moved past being cordial to becoming friendly. During Yosohn’s birthday celebration more videos came out of Williams and Fletcher out partying together.

Also, Essex seemed to take a liking to Fletcher, because in addition to the aforementioned video, he was recorded sitting on her lap while they went out somewhere and walking hand in hand with her.

There was also a TikTok video that Fletcher took of him falling asleep on her.

G Herbo was nowhere to be found during the celebration. But all in all, it seems like the ladies have fully let bygones be bygones and are ready to be one big happy family.