‘We’re Not Really Good Friends’: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Dishes on Dating Him Weeks After New Younger Girlfriend Was Warned About Talking Too Much

Notorious Hollywood bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, has a long list of exes, including one that has a name similar to his current girlfriend’s.

DiCaprio and model Victoria Lee Robinson, 32, were romantically linked in 2016 after they were spotted together at an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour in New York City.

An ex of Leonardo DiCaprio’s has shared details about their time together just weeks after his current girlfriend was warned about dating him. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)



On Valentine’s Day in 2024, Robinson revealed she is now dating Tom Sandoval, 42, from “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Traitors.”

She and the reality TV star made an appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast on April 2, where Victoria opened up about her time with DiCaprio.

“Did you date Leo? Is that true? Not true?” Viall asked Robinson straight up.

“So.. he and I are still really good… we’re not really good friends now. If we see each other in passing, we’re cool. I’m actually closer to [actor] Tobey Maguire. That’s his really good friend. And Blue,” a visibly uncomfortable Robinson said.

When asked to clarify if she actually dated DiCaprio, Robinson responded, “We had a ‘little thing’ or whatever. We would hang out as friends for most of the time.”

Robinson went on to talk about having to deal with other women constantly “swarming and staring” at the “Titanic” actor while they were out, describing the experience as “freaky.”

“We would hang out as friends for most of the time. So many girls were so like… we would go out, and we’d meet up, and then all girls would just like swarm him and just like stare at him. It was just so freaky. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,'” said Robinson.

She added, “I think he liked the fact that whenever I’d hang out with him, I’d just treat him like a normal person because he is a normal person, just very successful and great at his job.”

The cover model for the Maxim Australia magazine’s September 2024 issue later clarified, “We had a little thing, but we weren’t in a relationship.”

Sandoval sipped on a glass of whiskey as his current girlfriend recalled her apparent brief romance with one of the most famous men on the planet.

In addition to Robinson, DiCaprio’s list of well-known lovers includes supermodel Gisele Bündchen, actress Blake Lively, singer Rihanna, and others.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” star is currently dating 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The two first met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

In March 2025, Ceretti spoke with Vogue France about her experience dating “one of the most desired people in the world,” candidly revealing what she finds “most annoying” about being with the heartthrob.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti is getting serious, insiders tell Page Six:



“From the looks of it, their romance is much more than a passing fling.” pic.twitter.com/9bY25cyN4M — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

“As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying,” Ceretti expressed.

“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex,” she continued. “So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Readers quickly warned Ceretti about talking too much, claiming that “she’s about to be replaced” and “she’s about to age out of being his girlfriend.”

Despite the pair being spotted out separately since Ceretti’s interview, there is no confirmation that they’ve called it quits. DiCaprio is currently promoting his new film, “One Battle After Another,” co-starring Teyana Taylor.