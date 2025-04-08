‘Chics Know Exactly What They Are Doing!’: Ayesha Howard Looks to Raise Her Daughter with Anthony Edwards Under the Same Roof as His Son with Ally D After Custody Agreement

Two women linked to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards are rewriting their own playbook after welcoming children with the NBA star.

The internet discourse about Edwards’ interactions with influencers Ayesha Howard and Alexandria “Ally D” Desroches, who both gave birth to two of his four children within the last two years has come under great scrutiny. Edwards has attempted to distance himself from both women as he continues to respond in court hearings for child support.

But it seems Howard and Desroches have now come up with their unconventional plan: move in together and raise Edwards’ children under one roof.

Ayesha Howard (R), mother of Anthony Edwards (C) youngest daughter, plots to meet up with Ally D, the mother of his other child (L). (Photos: @little.ms.golden/Instagram; Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages; iamallyd/Instagram)

On April 8, Howard seemed to lean into the online discourse, publicly acknowledging that although she and Ally D share children with the same man, they’ve managed to sidestep the stereotypical drama.

During a Q&A session via her Instagram Stories, Howard was playfully asked, “Why you so damn fine?”

She replied, “Why you so fine? I say we bargain for a 12 bedroom home, paid in full! Move in together and raise Aubri’ and Amir as a family. What’s up babymomma Ally.”

Amir is the name of Ally D and Edwards’s son, who was born in October 2023. That same year, he fathered a daughter, Aris Ariel Carlyle, with his ex Daja Carlyle. The two finalized an agreement for custody and support in Sept. 2024.

In Oct. 2024, Howard gave birth to her and Edwards’s daughter, Aubri’ Summers — just eight months after the 2024 Olympic gold medalist welcomed his first daughter, Aislynn, with his girlfriend of four years, Shannon Jackson.

Edwards has seemingly cast doubt on the paternity of his kids, including Howard, who is widely known for sharing a 9-year-old son with Edwards’ favorite rapper, Lil Baby.

Meanwhile, Edwards, 23, finds himself in the middle of escalating paternity disputes, child support hearings, and multiple public claims from women tied to his name.

The light-hearted yet unexpected exchange sparked chatter about Howard and Ally D potentially forming a united front.

The timing couldn’t be more dramatic as Howard recently secured temporary sole physical and legal custody of their 6-month-old daughter.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on April 7, Edwards has agreed to Howard’s request for temporary sole custody. She stated in court that she’s been Aubri’s sole caregiver since birth, while Edwards is seeking a hearing in Georgia to “establish [his] child support obligations.”

“I thought he didn’t want nothing to do with the child or her mama??!” wrote one fan in the comment section of The Jasmine Brand’s post. Another said, “Rubbers rubbers rubbers. Th[ese] chics know exactly what they [are] doing!!”

Considering Howard’s first born, one person said, “Wasn’t she still working Bottle service after baby Jason? look like she might have to dust off her spandex and fishnets if this ruling doesn’t go in her favor.”

One optimistic person added, “Sad as long as he do right by the child he will be fine but .. again that’s his baby and blood. Ridiculous.”

The case has been complicated by jurisdictional debates after Howard initially filed for support in California, saying she moved to Santa Monica in August 2023. Edwards’ legal team successfully had the case transferred back to Georgia, where the Atlanta native and Howard have deeper roots.

Ayesha Howard responds to fan questions about her child with Anthony Edwards online. (Photos: @little.ms.golden/Instagram)

In March, Howard’s attorney argued that she urgently needed financial assistance, citing her unemployment and reliance on savings, family help, and any occasional support from Edwards. She is also requesting reimbursement for pregnancy-related expenses, child support, and attorney’s fees.

Though rumors swirled that they agreed not to have children and that Edwards offered her a hefty lump sum to settle things quietly, Howard shut those down, saying, “It’s so unfortunate that people are really stooping this low to create narratives in hopes of saving face because they feel spreading lies to make me look like a bad person will justify their actions. I have never bargained the life of either one of my children.”

In response to criticism about being involved with a 23-year-old, she wrote, “I am younger than 38. I’m not sure why people always had years on my age.”

Still, Howard appears to be building her own lane. She’s reportedly started a trucking company, kicking things off with the purchase of a 2021 International truck. Industry estimates suggest she could earn over $300,000 annually by hauling goods nationwide.

But Edwards’ off-court paternal entanglements don’t stop with Howard and Ally D.

His girlfriend seemed to allude to the chaos during an emotional Instagram Live in October 2024, declaring herself one of “God’s strongest soldiers.” She said, “Put me on the front line. If I gotta un-baby daddy him then I gotta un-baby daddy the first one. Damn!”

Adding even more fuel to the fire, OnlyFans model Paige Jordan recently claimed Edwards paid her $100,000 to terminate a pregnancy. She posted alleged text messages from Edwards that read, “Hell Nawl can’t do dis” and not moving forward with the pregnancy following a positive test result.

With Howard and Ally D seemingly joining forces, the twists in Anthony Edwards’ complicated family life just keep coming. Whether or not the NBA star plays a central role moving forward, the mothers of his children seem ready to redefine what family looks like — on their own terms.