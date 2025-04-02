‘When Did This Happen?’: Anthony Edwards Reportedly Paid $1M In Child Support for Daughter with Ayesha Howard, Mom Speaks Out

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and social media influencer Ayesha “Little Ms. Golden” Howard remain locked in a child support battle, despite rampant claims suggesting otherwise.

The pair are parents to daughter Aubri Summers Howard, who was born in October 2024.

The young NBA phenom’s personal life again became the focus of many when a sea of social media posts began to circulate on March 31, alleging, “Anthony Edwards telling the judge that he wants to pay the whole 216 months of child support upfront is nasty. He hates that woman and that child.”

Anthony Edwards and ex Ayesha Howard’s child support battle continues amid reports NBA star wants to satisfy 18 years of support with one lump sum payment. (Photos: @theanthonyedwards_/Instagram, @little.ms.golden/Instagram)

Another person claimed, “NBA star Anthony Edwards made a historic move by paying $1,080,000 in child support all at once, covering 18 years worth of payments. That’s $5,000 a month—but he decided to settle it all up front. The message is clear” ‘Don’t ask me for a thing for the next 18 years!’”

Without any confirmation of truth, fans harshly reacted to the news in shock at both Edward and Howard.

One reaction to the allegations read, “I would take my baby and the money and let the situation go. She can’t make him be a father. Find a man that wants to be.”

A second individual said, “My heart goes out to the baby. To think your father doesn’t even want to see you, is heart breaking.”

Meanwhile, a fan of Edwards suggested, “That’s all she wanted anyway” as they showed no empathy for Howard.

However, the Golden Girl Talk CEO, who also shares a son with rapper Lil Baby, claims the reports of the lump sum payment are false.

“There are no court documents, motions or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” said Howard in a statement issued to The Shade Room.

She continued in her Instagram story writing, “You ever heard a rumor about your and actually wanted to hear more Like no way… what did I do next?!” adding, “When did this happen?”

Anthony Edwards (R) ex Ayesha Howard (L) claims the NBA star did not make a million-dollar payment to fulfill 18 years of child support for their daughter, Aubri Summers Howard. (Photos: Theanthonyedwards_/Instagram; Little.ms.golden/Instagram.)

“Why even address it. the entire situation embarrassing,” read another comment. Someone else criticized Howard with: “She’s a 40 year old woman, she had that baby to set herself up for the next 18-20 years, which she’ll be close to 60. She’s not trying to work. Young bull got played. She playing the long game.”

Edwards, a 23-year-old shooting guard, confirmed he was the father of Howard’s daughter through DNA testing in December 2024 in Georgia. In legal documents reviewed by In Touch, Howard alleges she moved from his home state to California months before giving birth.

As a result, she filed a motion seeking child support in her state of residence. Edwards’ legal team called her filing a “bad faith attempt” at securing increased payments. In February 2025, a judge ultimately ruled that support would be determined in the Peach State.

Edwards reportedly has already declared in a previously submitted filing: “I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature.”

The Olympic gold medalist is also embroiled in a custodial battle over his alleged son, Amir, whom he purportedly shares with Alexandria “Ally D” Desroches.

In September 2024, Edwards and ex Daja Carlyle reached a private settlement regarding custody and support for their daughter, Aris Ariel Carlyle.

The one child the NBA star publicly celebrates is 1-year-old daughter Aislynn, whom he shares with his girlfriend Shannon Jackson.