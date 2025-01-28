Results of Anthony Edwards’ Messy Paternity Case Revealed as Mother of His Youngest Child Exposes His ‘Calculated’ Reason for Filing Child Support Case In Georgia

An alleged DNA test has determined that Anthony Edwards is the father of a daughter born in Oct. 2024 and now the child’s mother is challenging the NBA star’s attempt to have child support determined by the state of Georgia.

Ayesha Howard, who gave birth to Edwards’ youngest child Aubri’ Summers in October, has filed a motion to dismiss Edwards’ lawsuit, arguing the case should be heard in California– but her argument may face hurdles given Edwards’ strong Atlanta connections.

In her court filing, obtained by In Touch, Howard claims Edwards’ decision to file in Georgia appears to be “motivated by the assumption that a child support determination under Georgia law would be more favorable to him than one governed by California law.”

She further alleges his “bad faith approach” in “attempting to engage in ‘forum-shopping’ disregards fundamental principles of jurisdiction, due process and fairness.”

Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard’s nasty paternity and child support case gets even uglier. (Photo @theanthonyedwards_ / Instagram)

The legal dispute comes as Edwards, who signed a five-year maximum contract extension worth up to $260 million in 2023, navigates an increasingly messy personal life.

Beyond his child with Howard, Edwards has a daughter named Aislynn with his current girlfriend Shannon Jackson, whom he’s been dating since November 2020. He also has a son named Amir with a woman identified as “Ally D,” born just three months before Aislynn.

Adding another layer to the situation, OnlyFans model Paige Jordan recently claimed Edwards gave her $100,000 to terminate a pregnancy. Jordan released alleged text messages showing Edwards responding to a positive pregnancy test with messages including “Hell Nawl can’t do dis” and “Get a abortion lol.”

Howard, who has a son named Jason with rapper Lil Baby, says in the filing that she moved to California in August 2023 and gave birth to Edwards’ daughter in Santa Monica.

According to court documents, genetic testing to confirm Anthony’s paternity was conducted with the consent of both parties, and paternity was established around December 23, 2024.

This followed Edwards’ initial petition requesting DNA testing, where he stated he was “entitled to an order requiring the parties to undergo genetic testing.”

Howard’s lawsuit also claims that Edwards filed the paternity suit in Georgia as a “calculated” move to avoid paying more in child support, accusing him of “forum-shopping.”

Anthony Edwards and Ayesha Howard are heading back to court, as their nasty paternity and child support case gets even uglier. (Photo of Anthony Edwards is by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages and photo of Ayesha Howard is from Instagram/ @little.ms.golden).

The hiccup in Howard’s theory is that Edwards was born and raised in Atlanta’s Oakland City district. In fact, the community where he grew up has a mural honoring the 23-year-old.

Edwards’ legal team has fired back, pointing out that Howard’s business remains registered and active in Georgia for 2024. They’ve also noted her previous legal battles in Georgia courts in 2018 and 2020, which could undermine her claim about jurisdiction issues.

Howard, before the results of the paternity test were made public, attempted to get public favor and hinting that the baller was the father by sharing photos of her daughter on Instagram Story. Her followers quickly noted the child’s resemblance to Edwards.

Her lawsuit with her child’s father is not the only lawsuit she going on. She may have in action, she noted in November 2024 she might be pursuing separate legal action against a hospital for allegedly leaking details about her pregnancy and birth, announcing plans to seek both financial damages and criminal charges for HIPAA violations.

When asked by followers about the potential lawsuit, Howard confirmed, “Yes! I’m also pushing whatever jail time that comes with the violation.”

As both parties await a judge’s ruling on Howard’s motion to dismiss, the case highlights the complexities of interstate child support disputes involving high-profile athletes.

Edwards’ attorneys remain confident that Georgia is the proper venue for the case, given his lifelong connection to the state and Howard’s own history of legal proceedings there.