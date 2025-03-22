‘Look at Your Daddy’: Steve Harvey Reveals His Mother’s ‘Honest’ Words About How He’d Grow Up Ugly Due to Family’s History of Being Unnattractive

Steve Harvey has his mother to thank for the advice that helped him win over the hearts of ladies long before he had star power. An episode of “Family Feud” leaned into the all-too-familiar territory for the host when contestants were tasked with brainstorming responses to the following survey prompt: Name something a bald guy does to look more attractive.

Contestant Wanda Ibidapo suggested, “I think he grows his beard” during the taping. Relative Falilah told Harvey, “I’m gonna say make sure he is well-dressed, you know, with the head, like you, Steve.”



“Family Feud” gets personal for Steve Harvey when he reveals his mother told him he would grow up to be ugly. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images)

Her answer rang true for the comedian. He anecdotally shared, “My mama told me that a long time ago. She said, ‘Son, you not gon’ be attractive when you grow up,’ She was just being honest with us. We don’t have attractive men in this family. She said, ‘Go in there and look at your daddy.’”

As the audience and contestants laughed at the story, he continued, “I walked in there and went, ‘Damn.’ She said, ‘But every woman loves a well-dressed man. Dress up. Learn how to treat a woman kind, you can get a good girl.” A viewer who rewatched the segment on YouTube quipped, “I so badly would have wanted to say, ‘Hosts a gameshow….’”

A woman confessed, “Steve, your personality makes you abundantly attractive!” Another person said, “Steve Harvey is attractive with a mustache.” The latter alluded to a previous survey answer that bald men grow out their beards to appear more attractive.

The entertainer has long kept a thick mustache as part of his look, even years before he did away with his high-top hairstyle. However, one guy in the comments was unimpressed by the story. He commented, “Steve is the expert I guess.” Contrary to whatever naysayers may think, though, the comic has managed to secure a few good women — three, to be exact.

He is married to Marjorie Harvey, whom he has been with for 17 years. Their blended family consists of seven children, four of whom he shares with ex-wives Marcia Harvey and Mary Shackleford.

Other suggestions from the Ibidapo clan included wearing a hat, smelling good, putting on makeup, and wearing cool sunglasses. Havey was not a fan of the headwater as he jokingly hit back with, “Y’all don’t even know what y’all talking about. … I don’t like that answer. I don’t want to play anymore.”

The group, who was initially in the lead, struck out with their final guesses on the scoreboard and comically with “The Original Kings of Comedy” star.