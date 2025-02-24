‘Jada Doesn’t Like This’: Will Smith Seemingly Shares Kiss with Latin Bombshell In Miami and Fans Are Losing It

The unconventional marriage of Will Smith, 56, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, is generating conversation again after the award-winning rapper appeared at Univision’s 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro award show

The Hollywood couple, who have been married for nearly 30 years, reportedly have been living independently after they publicly admitted to being committed to their mantra: “bad marriage for life.”

With their private lives being gossip fodder for decades, the Smiths’ relationship constantly faces scrutiny as obeservers dissect every move Will and Jada make.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s unconventional marriage is back in the news after the rap star’s sultry Premio Lo Nuestro performance. (Photos: @india_martinez_oficial / Instagram)

Smith opened the Premio Lo Nuestro award show, which recognizes achievements in Latin music, at Miami’s Kaseya Center on Feb. 20. He shared the stage with Spanish flamenco-pop artist India Martínez, 39, to perform their single “First Love,” which led to wide-ranging reactions online.

During the performance, the two musicians were seen getting extremely close to each other as they danced on stage. At one point, Smith went in for what appeared to be a staged kiss on Martínez.

A clip of their sultry performance made its way to the internet, and social media users had much to say about the steamy onstage, moment though many agreed, “Will is living life and I love to see it.”

“I was waiting for Jada to come out from left stage and smack the s— outta her for kissing her man,” another person on Instagram joked.

A second person commented, “Inappropriate. Even if it is ‘entertainment.'”

“This whole thing is cringe,” noted a third person in response to Will and India’s on-stage interaction.

Several people brought up Jada’s extramarital romantic relationship with R&B singer August Alsina, including one who said, “I see another entanglement coming.” The “Set It Off” actress famously referred to her tryst with Alsina as an “entanglement” which became a viral meme in 2020.

Another wrote in Spanish, “Jada doesn’t like this. Suck it up baldy.”

People recently reported that Will and Jada “have had separate homes for years” despite still being together. The “Ali” movie co-stars have been open about their marital status in the past.

In 2018, Smith told the “Rap Radar” podcast, “We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners.”

He also shared his thoughts about being with Jada in his 2021 self-titled memoir, writing, “Marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody.”

Last October, while appearing on the “Today” show, the former “Red Table Talk” host explained that she and Smith chose to live separately in 2016. Jada explained at the time, they were “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people. And we hadn’t figured that out.”



The “Worthy” author continued, “I think we were just both kinda still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Will and Jada first met on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” set in 1994 and tied the knot years later on Dec. 31, 1997.

The Smiths have two children together; 26-year-old son, Jaden Smith and 24-year-old daughter, Willow Smith. The “Bad Boy” actor shares his oldest, 31-year-old son, Willard “Trey” Smith III, with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

Will dropped the “First Love” track with Martínez and Marcin on Feb. 14, 2025. The song joins the Philadelphia native’s recently released collaborations with fellow rappers Big Sean and Joyner Lucas.

In addition to running through “First Love” at the 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro, Will teamed up with Mexican singer Thalía and Palestinian-American record producer DJ Khaled at the event for a live rendition of Smith’s Top 20 hit “Miami” from 1998.