‘He’s Crossed a Serious Line’: Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Plotting ‘Revenge’ Romance After Will Smith’s PDA-Filled Performance with Latin Pop Star

The marital arrangement that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have worked out remains a hotbed for speculation. Eagle-eyed fans and purported Hollywood insiders are not letting up on the uncoupled stars in 2025 as details of an alleged deeper rift have surfaced.

The “Hancock” superhero and “Matrix” captain have been the subject of unrelenting divorce rumors since revealing in 2023 that they have been separated since 2016.

Jada Pinkett Smith reportedly “furious” with husband Will Smith over his staged kiss performance with Latin pop star India Martinez. (Photos by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; @india_martinez_oficial/Instagram)

Hearsay regarding their non-romantic partnership was renewed after Smith pulled off a flirty performance of his single “First Love” with Latin pop star India Martinez at the 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards on Feb. 20.

At one point, the performers lean in close enough to create the illusion of a kiss. A stunt, according to a RadarOnline purported source, that left Pinkett Smith livid and ready to pull off her own “revenge public display of affection.”

The person peddling the narrative claimed, “It seems like Jada has been playing it cool, but with Will out there strutting his stuff and acting like a single man, she’s decided it’s time to mirror his antics. She’s absolutely furious about how openly disrespectful he’s being, and she’s ready to dish it back to him in the same public way.”

People are alleging that the Spanish singer India Martinez and Big Willy Smith shared a small kiss during her performance and are a “thing”



Furthermore, the unnamed individual stated that Smith saw the viral hit as just another performance, but for his wife of 27 years “feels he’s crossed a serious line.”

“Their marriage is…apparently one of those ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’ situations…as no one’s making a spectacle of it,” the supposed tipster continued. “But here comes Will, breaking that rule in front of the whole world, flaunting it, and it’s like a huge slap in the face for Jada.”

They continued, “His behavior sends a message that he’s living life without a care, ignoring Jada’s feelings completely… There are lines you just don’t cross, especially without checking with your partner first. And Jada definitely didn’t give her blessing for Will’s little performance with India.”

Smith is in the process of launching his musical comeback after a 20-year hiatus; thus, fans have seen more of “Big Willy” in recent months without Pinkett Smith by his side. The “insider” said his antics leave “Jada looking foolish so she’s ready to rip up the rulebook herself now.”

The duo’s last photo shared on Smith’s Instagram was a throwback image of Pinkett Smith, his kids Jaden, Willow, and Trey Smith, and ex-wife Sheree Zampino gathered around the rapper as he lay asleep.

Perplexed commenters wrote, “Will, what are you doing bro? Send her away” and “To get away from that karma I would give up my half my sht my peace has no price.”

Pinkett Smith first uploaded the blended family moment on Father’s Day in 2024. The “Nutty Professor” star was entangled in new romance rumors in September 2024 when she shared that her heart had been “blooming in so many ways” in the caption of a collage of photos and video, one of which showed her jet skiing with a mystery man.

Her cryptic posts about a woman’s worth have fueled endless discourse about her marriage as she and Smith remain silent on the personal affairs.