‘The India Kiss Was the Final Straw’: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly ‘Living a Lie’ as Alleged Insider Reveals Hidden Divorce Plans

After years of rumors and speculation that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage is on the rocks and that the two were heading for divorce, another rumor has emerged.

And the new gossip is no different from the old. According to the usual recycled hearsay, the Smiths are potentially calling it quits again on their union. RadarOnline reported on Monday, March 17 that the controversial couple were quietly making arrangements to end their marriage.

Allegedly, the “Bad Boys” actor’s recent onstage chemistry with singer India Martinez is what sealed the deal for his wife.

‘Living a Lie’: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facade Crumbles as Alleged Insider Details Their Split Plans (Photos: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic ; Univision / YouTube)

In February, Smith and Martinez performed their new song “First Love” at Univision’s 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards at Miami’s Kaseya Center. But only a moment of their performance made headlines after viewers noticed they were inches away from kissing each other on stage.

An unidentified insider told RadarOnline that Pinkett Smith was “furious” about it and that it was affecting their marriage. They said, “It seems like their relationship is really on the rocks. They’re living in separate houses now, which definitely raises some eyebrows.

“From the outside, it looks like they’re just biding time before making things official with a divorce. It’s kind of surprising, considering they’ve been through so much together, but it sounds like they’re staying married for their own reasons, both financially and emotionally.”

The person claims Will and Jada’s kids, Willow, 24, and Jaden, 26, are pretty supportive of their parents, adding, “but I can’t imagine how tough it must be for them to see their parents in this limbo.”

Smith and his wife married in 1997 but they have been separated since 2016. In addition to their two kids, the “Emancipation” star shares his eldest son Trey Smith, 32, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

In the beginning years of their marriage, the “Ali” stars were thought of as a highly respected couple. Many aspired to have a relationship like theirs. For example, J. Cole mentioned in his song “No Role Modelz” wanting “real love.” He says he wants “that Jada and that Will love” in the 2014 song.

But then rumors began to swirl that the two were swingers and had an open marriage. After Pinkett Smith’s Facebook show “The Red Table Talk” began in 2018, more about her marriage to the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” was unveiled.

Pinkett Smith confessed that she had been in an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina after he outed their relationship. However, the “Set It Off” actress also shared in a separate episode that she never wanted to be married to Smith. She also constantly expressed the love that she had for her “soul mate” and long-time friend Tupac Shakur, who died in 1996.

Since all of this has come to light, Will’s wife has received a lot of hate online, with many accusing her of embarrassing him. The two have seemingly been seen less and less together in public since the June 2024 release of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

Will was also noticeably solo at the Grammys earlier this year, though he was spotted taking photos with his kids on the red carpet. Apparently, “That’s a huge sign things aren’t great. It’s like she’s done pretending everything is fine. The India kiss was the final straw for her,” Radar reports its purported source said.

Like many celebrity divorces, the process is rarely ever easy or quick. For some it takes years to settle due to the finances and potential businesses they may have had together.

With a combined net worth of $400 million and no prenup, it’s clear that the Smiths will have some hard decisions to make if they decide to part ways. But some hope they are in it for the long haul.