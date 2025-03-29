‘You Have No Talent’: Tisha Campbell Crushes Her Son’s Dreams After He Reveals He Wants to be a Singer 

Hollywood entertainer Tisha Campbell didn’t mince words when her 23-year-old son Xen Martin recently announced his desire to follow in her footsteps as a singer.

The actress and vocalist, known for her roles in “Martin,” “My Wife and Kids,” and “House Party,” shared the candid mother-son exchange on Instagram.

She revealed how her eldest son, who was diagnosed with autism at just 18 months old, had been bitten by the performance bug after joining her on stage during one of her shows.

Tisha Campbell crushes her son Xen’s dreams of being a singer in latest Instagram video. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Despite his newfound enthusiasm for performing, Campbell’s reaction to her son’s musical aspirations was swift and brutally honest – he simply doesn’t have the vocal talent to match his ambitions.

The star, who has been raising her two sons since her public divorce from actor Duane Martin in 2018, appears determined to guide Xen toward more realistic pursuits.

“I’m sitting up here minding my damn business and here he comes,” Campbell explained to her 2.6 million Instagram followers in a video that captured the exchange.

“So, I came to your show…” Xen said as he approached his mother with a pen and notebook in hand, explaining his revelation, “and you called me up on stage, and I felt like a star. It made me think I could be a star. Don’t you think so?”

Campbell’s response left no room for interpretation.

“Xen, you can’t sing. You don’t have an ear, babe,” she told him after challenging him to demonstrate his abilities.

When he attempted to sing into his pencil as a makeshift microphone, Campbell quickly shut down the impromptu audition, saying, “Bye, Xen. Get out!”

Having grown up within and around the industry with both parents as established actors, it’s natural to assume their son would have a curiosity about performing arts. Still, Campbell has been brutally honest about Xen’s strengths and limitations.

“I kept you as far away from all of this as possible,” she reminded him in the video, suggesting her desire to protect him from the industry’s harsher realities.

Standing 6 feet 3 and often mistaken for his father in photos — as evinced by fan comments under some of Campbell’s posts of her kids — Xen has been exploring different avenues of self-expression.

When spotted with his mom on the red carpet at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala, fans immediately noticed his natural charisma and presence. However, looks aside, his mom thinks the bright lights might not be calling him.

In a follow-up video, Campbell brought in reinforcements – her younger son, Ezekiel “Zeke” Martin, 15.

When asked to weigh in on his brother’s musical aspirations, Zeke’s assessment was equally blunt.

He said, “Xen, I’m your brother and I’ll tell you the truth. You have no talent.”

Undeterred, Xen continued singing, prompting Campbell to exclaim in disbelief, “He doesn’t care. He doesn’t care. Oh my God, I’m gonna call y’all back.”

The family’s candid exchange sparked numerous comments from fans who saw potential in Xen beyond singing.

“He’s a natural actor… and funny, he gets that honestly from both parents lol,” wrote one commenter, while another suggested, “Comedy is his thing for sure.”

Some supporters encouraged his persistence despite the criticism, with one commenting, “Xen, sing PUSH! You got to PUSH! Maybe she’ll change her mind!”

Others suggested technological assistance might help, with one fan advising, “Baby throw in some auto tune and keep it moving! Sing!”

The suggestion of Auto-Tune is particularly ironic considering Campbell herself has faced criticism over her own singing voice.

Recently, an AI-generated parody of her 2017 song “Steel Here” went viral on TikTok, with the unflattering rendition garnering comments like “Tisha Campbell is getting a run for her money!!!!”

I’m. I’m. I’m. I’m still here, here, here, here oh I’m. I’m. I’m. I’m. I’m still here here here here Tisha Campbell/black woman on stage performing on talk show singing off key reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/pV3UPNrcMQ — all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) August 1, 2019

Despite her firm stance on her son’s singing abilities, Campbell has always been publicly supportive of Xen’s achievements. She has been open about her journey raising a child with autism, frequently sharing their milestones and triumphs with her followers.

While his singing career may not be taking off anytime soon, fans were quick to point out that true stardom transcends traditional definitions.

“The gag is he already a star,” wrote one supporter, acknowledging the genuine charisma and authenticity Xen brings to his mother’s social media presence.

As Campbell navigates her own career evolution — recently venturing into stand-up comedy full-time — this mother-son exchange offers a glimpse into their honest, loving, and refreshingly real relationship.