‘Off-Key Just Like Her Too’: New AI Spoof of Tisha Campbell’s Vocals Has Fans Cracking Up Online 

Tisha Campbell is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not because of anything she said or did. A TikTok user recently decided to create an AI-generated cover one of her songs, but the new version has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

While many may recognize Campbell primarily as an actress, her talents extend far beyond the screen. Over the years, she’s worked hard to prove she’s more than just an actress, with a deep passion for music and comedy.

An A.I. version of Tisha Campbell’s “Steel Here” song goes viral online. (Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Fans who’ve followed her career closely are familiar with Campbell’s vocal talents, especially from her performance on the TV series “Rags to Riches.” She showcased her warm tenor and shone in the musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” alongside her longtime friend Tichina Arnold.

While Campbell’s voice has always been suited for musical theater, there’s long been a debate about whether it’s the kind of voice suited for radio play.

Her 1993 album “Tisha” failed to chart on the Billboard 200 and didn’t make much of an impact in record stores. She stayed away from the studio for two decades, and in 2015, Campbell released a single titled “Steel Here,” a deeply personal song about her strength in overcoming childhood sexual abuse.

While it didn’t initially gain widespread charting attention, the song has recently resurfaced on social media — but not in a way the “Martin” star likely anticipated.

A TikTok AI page, that gained popularity by singing the covers of songs by various recording artists’ songs, released a rendition of the song that has been making waves. The song was paired with an animated version of the “Steel Here” music video using characters from the Super Mario Bros. The video was placed over another video taken from Campbell’s performance on “Good Day LA” in 2016.

The Aug. 4 debut of this AI version was met with mixed reactions, with many fans offering harsh critiques.

The AI cover, which turned the song into a satirical piece, featured an avatar of the Super Mario character Toad dressed in a wig and black leather jacket, mimicking Campbell’s look from the original music video. The avatar’s off-key singing of the vamp, chorus, and outro quickly drew attention.

One person commented on the TikTok video, “Tisha Campbell is getting a run for her money!!!!” Another added, “Now why y’all do my gurl Tisha like dis,” acknowledging the spoof wasn’t meant to be flattering.

Many commented on the video’s off notes, screeching and unrecognizable lyrics in some places.

One viewer said, “I thought she was speaking in tongues at the beginning,” as another noted, “He touching the sky with them notes.”

It didn’t take long for the video to make its way to the X platform (formerly Twitter), where users had even more to say.

One X user called the video “beyond IGNORANT,” leading to a flood of humorous comments.

This is beyond IGNORANT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MjaXiemjjQ — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) August 8, 2024

“Off key just like her too,” one person joked. Another said, “It does look like her.”

Perhaps the most cutting comment came from someone who quipped, “She sounds just like she did on Martin when she was trying to sing,” referencing her 1990s hit show.

Despite the negative reactions, there was a surprising shift in tone among some fans who admitted that while the song was bad, it brought them joy, and they shared how much they liked it just as much as they liked the original version.

Someone else dubbed the AI singer “Toadisha Campbell Martin.”

It’s unclear if Campbell has seen the spoof, as she might be too busy with new career ventures or preparing for a new movie role to notice.

Since her public divorce in 2018, Campbell has faced a series of challenges, including being diagnosed with a life-changing illness. Now, she’s focused on reinventing herself and has recently announced her foray into stand-up comedy, following in the footsteps of the “Martin” show creator, Martin Lawrence.

Partnering with comedian and actor Finesse Mitchell, Campbell is set to perform next on Aug. 16 at the Pasadena Icehouse in California. And, who knows? If she wants to guarantee some laughs, she might want to invite “Toadisha” to join her. The AI version definitely could bring the house down.