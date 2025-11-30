‘That’s Not the Same Man’: Duane Martin Sets Off Plastic Surgery Rumors After Fans Notice a Major Change in His Face Months After Proposing to Younger Woman

Duane Martin has fans buzzing over his refreshed appearance after guest-starring on a recent episode of CBS’ “The Neighborhood.”

The series is in its eighth and final season. The actor, 60, popped up as Mr. Isaacs on Episode 2, “Welcome To The Downsizing.” A clip of his performance began circulating on TikTok days after the episode aired, resulting in lively conversations among viewers who were taken aback by Martin’s face.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: (L-R) Duane Martin and Ashley Marie Jones attend Cupid Lips x Anastasia Beverly Hills: A West Hollywood Beauty Affair on July 27, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ella Hovsepian/Getty Images for Cupid Lips® and Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Event)

A fan jumpstarted the banter when they captioned a seconds-long clip, “Whoever did Duane Martin’s plastic surgery deserves a raise! Especially around the eyes! They made a 60 year old man look like he is in his 40’s.”

The Brooklyn native mostly looked like himself, except that his forehead did not move much, and the area around his eyes appeared unwrinkled or aged by under-eye bags. Supporters attempted to counter the speculation about the alleged nip-and-tuck.

“He probably just moisturizes,” said one of Martin’s fans. Another quipped, “He’s always looked younger than his age.” Other reasons included someone who wrote, “He’s looking alert.” Another person said, “He don’t look the same.” To the majority of commenters, erasing 20 years of aging was too good a feat for moisturizer and good genes.

A fifth individual theorized, “He definitely had that Lower eyelid blepharoplasty. That alone takes years off the face.” The procedure removes excess skin and fat while simultaneously giving patients a more youthful appearance.

Someone else suggested a minimally invasive procedure may explain the “All of Us” actor’s new look. That person commented, “They snatched him a little to good. I think he got threads,” alluding to the process of using dissolvable threads to lift the face.

Others, who were convinced that the skilled hand of a professional had rewound the hands of time, could not help but wonder if Martin was inspired by his ex-wife Tisha Campbell’s post-divorce glow-up.

Tisha Campbell says she’s feeling good, revealing on the #BETAwards red carpet that she got a ‘mommy makeover’



🎥: @etnow pic.twitter.com/lwqmYq1qmQ — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 10, 2025

The couple was married for 22 years when they separated in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in 2020. The exes are co-parents to sons Xen and Ezekiel Martin. A fan of the “Martin” show star remarked, “He’s in competition with Tisha because he got surgery right after her.”

The “School Daze” actress debuted her “mommy makeover” on the red carpet at the 2025 BET Awards. “I had extra skin from the baby, and a little bit of drop this here, and a little bit of drop this there, and they tightened me together,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

A critic assumed that Martin revamped his look “with Tisha money. Ugh.” The actors settled their last bit of marital paperwork last year when a $15 million bankruptcy filing was settled. The claim was an eight-year battle, which included rights to the actress’s residual earnings.

Another reaction states, “He said, Tisha aint gon be the only one with werk done. Her’s looks better tho. He gotta keep up with that young wife.” Martin announced his engagement to model and actress Ashley Marie Jones in 2024. Her exact age is unclear, though several people have noted she appears much younger than Campbell.

Unlike her sons’ father, the “Steel Here” songstress has not been romantically linked to anyone in the public eye.