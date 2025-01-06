‘He Really Was a Snake’: Tisha Campbell Finally Breaks Free from Ex-Husband Duane Martin Five Years After Divorce That Left Her with $7 In the Bank

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin have seemingly closed the final chapter of their divorce.

The former couple were married for nearly three decades after tying the knot in 1996 when Campbell filed for divorce in 2018. The divorce was finalized two years later, but there was one last thing tying the “All of Us” actors together.

Court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly reveal that the two had finally resolved their bankruptcy case eight years after filing.

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin close bankruptcy after eight years battling in court. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

The tabloid wrote that a final report filed on July 16 said Campbell and Martin had $16 million in claims that was discharged, as well as $1.7 million that was made in distributions to the individuals who made the claims.

The trustee reportedly gathered about $2 million after the divorced couple sold their home, $55,000 in security deposits, $100,000 from an old business they had together, and $713,000 in residuals seized with their tax refunds.

In 2016, two years before Campbell filed for divorce, the actors filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Reports claim they owed $65,000 in real estate and $248,000 in personal property, which was just some of the debt that they had acquired.

The trustee over the case then sued Martin after accusing him of hiding assets under a company name in an attempt to avoid paying off the debt. Campbell allegedly agreed to surrender all acting residuals earned post-bankruptcy but had the option to buy back her rights for $125,000. However, her bankruptcy trustee alleges the Martins improperly diverted $50,000 in residuals during the process.

Campbell reportedly claimed she trusted Martin to handle her residual payments to the trustee but took immediate action through her lawyers when she learned he might have mishandled them.

Months later, the trustee filed documents claiming that Martin had worked out a settlement regarding the family home.

Their petition states that they also owed $15 million in debt in addition to $9 million to the city of Los Angeles to cover their large tax debts. At the time they said their monthly income was $7,655 but their total monthly expenses was $17,000. Martin and Campbell also owed companies nearly one million for two separate loans, adding to their $15 million debt.

In 2018, their friends Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were dragged into the drama after lending Martin $1.5 million to buy back the family home in Chatsworth, California, after it was foreclosed on. Martin had purchased the home in 2006 and took out a loan for construction much later. After buying it back, he hoped to sell the home through an entity called Roxe LLC using the funds from the Smiths.

Martin planned to use the funds to pay back Smith once the settlement was reached. But Campbell did not agree to the terms as she attempted to block the sale of the home. She believed her husband at the time would have profited from the deal she insists she was not aware of.

Will was even forced to turn over any financial records and personal emails regarding the sale in Duane’s fraud lawsuit at the time.

The sons of Duane Martin & Tisha Campbell sons are big kids now! See how much they've grown: http://t.co/LhLXt9EXG2 pic.twitter.com/TWtqbS8fz3 — DallasBlack.com (@DallasBlackcom) January 18, 2015

The former couple share two sons, Xen Martin, 23, and 15-year-old Ezekiel Czar Martin. Campbell sought out a divorce from Martin in 2018 after the two had been married for 22 years. According to the actress, she was left with “nothing” when they separated, leaving her with about $7 in her account.

“No one knows that, but I had nothing. Nothing in the bank. Nothing. I had maybe $7 to my name, and I was scared,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “It was like I was starting all over.”

In January 2019, Campbell filed for a domestic violence restraining order against the “Above the Rim” star and claimed he was physically abusive to her throughout their marriage.

In the documents, she said, “I had been emotionally, mentally and physically abused. I kept things hidden from my family, his family, our friends, and the public, save a few very close friends and people who may have witnessed, over the past two decades, filing it away in the back of my mind to protect my family, the community and the public’s persona of my spouse.”

Martin claimed Campbell was lying about the allegations and their divorce was finalized the following year. He has since moved on to a young, new fiancée, a model named Ashley Marie Jones, and fans believe she’s a look-a-like of his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Campbell has yet to go public with a new suitor since the divorce. But the woman who battles living with sarcoidosis, a chronic lung disease, everyday recently revealed her health has been much better since their separation.

She continued, “I have not been sick ever since I got divorce.”