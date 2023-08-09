‘He Look Older Than Duane’: Tisha Campbell’s Photo with Her Son Xen Derails When Fans Bring Up Her Ex-Husband

Tisha Campbell’s birthday post to her older son has fans mistaking the young adult for her ex-husband, Duane Martin.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the “Martin” actress proudly shared a photo of herself with her newly 22-year-old child, Xen Martin. In the photo, Xen could be seen towering over his mother as they posed beside each other at a red-carpet event.

Campbell rocked a gold off-the-shoulder jumpsuit while her son sported a blue pants suit with a white-and-black striped shirt underneath.

Tisha Campbell’s birthday post to her son derails when fans bring up her ex-husband, Duane Martin. (Pictured: @tishacampbellmartin/Instagram)

“You stole my heart the very first time I looked into your eyes. I can’t believe that was22 years ago,” she wrote. “To witness the man you are amid the varied challenges you had to face leaves me in awe.”



Campbell has been very open about being the parent of a child with autism, who was diagnosed at just 18 months old. The photo was taken back in July when the mother-son duo attended the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala, a charitable fashion show and auction that raised funds for autism and Parkinson’s disease hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete.

“I’m in awe of your kindness, your tenacity, your courage, your support, your protectiveness Xen you are the epitome of an amazing man and I love you so incredibly much,” Campbell continued. “HAPPIEST of birthdays my baby. @thexenverse.”

Her post quickly attained more than 75,000 likes with over 1,900 comments from fans who sent over “happy birthday” messages.

The “My Wife and Kids” star’s comments section also was filled with individuals who couldn’t believe how much Xen resembled his famous father.

“He looks exactly like his father! Like he was copy and pasted!”

“Spitting image of his father happy bEARTHday handsome.”

“Dat boy look just like his daddy.”

“He look older than Duane.”

“Iam confused on if he’s her son or her husband.”

There were also a few commenters noting how much older Xen appears to be. One comment read, “Hes only 22 I thought he was 44.” Another Instagram user wrote, “That’s an old a– man! That’s her son????”

The sons of Duane Martin & Tisha Campbell sons are big kids now! See how much they've grown: http://t.co/pXEbWEeFVh pic.twitter.com/eUfiP4RDW6 — Vincent Tucker Show (@VTRSOnline) January 18, 2015

Campbell and Martin married in 1996, and stayed together for over two decades before pulling the plug on their holy matrimony in 2018.

In addition to Xen, Martin, and Campbell share a 13-year-old son, Ezekiel Czar Martin. The family of four shifted into a co-parenting dynamic after the actors went through a tumultuous two-year-long divorce.