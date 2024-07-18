‘U Need Martin U Not That Funny Sis’: Fan Tells Tisha Campbell to ‘Hook Up with Martin’ Lawrence as She Announces Stand-Up Comedy Career Days Before Martin’s Tour Kicks Off

Actress Tisha Campbell is poised to expand her entertainment portfolio after revealing to her social media followers her journey into standup comedy full-time, following the path of her former boss and co-star, Martin Lawrence.

Campbell’s résumé has showcased her comedic talent through nearly 80 roles on television and movies, leading many to believe in the “Martin” alumna’s ability to rock a full stand-up set.

“Martin” show fans give Tisha Campbell the side eye after she leans into stand-up comedy ahead of Martin Lawrence’s comedy tour. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

The 55-year-old took to her Instagram and shared what she thought was exciting news.

“What’s up! I’m backstage at Levity Live, about to go on soon with Finesse Mitchell. We’re doing shows together, and I’m doing stand-up now,” Campbell says in a video. “So come join us! We have two shows tonight at 6 and 8 o’clock. Everyone in Oxnard, come hang out! You know I talk s—t! Let’s go!”



Echoing her thoughts from planning a stand up show with Finese Mitchell back in May, she added, “‘I’m ’bout to talk some s–t. ‘Bout to talk some s–t.”

Immediately, her 2.5 million fans on Instagram weighed in celebrating this leap of faith.

One person told her, “Your[e] A Born Comedian.”

“Tisha I am so proud of you. I watch that entire season of ‘Act your Age’ you were the one. Just saying, you carried the comedy,” another person commented. “‘Keeping it Keisha Production’ I know it’s from your experience on Martin and then with my wife and kids and even Husband of Hollywood. You’ve learned the art of comedy and I LOVE THAT FOR YOU. You GO AND CONTINUE TO BE GREAT. It’s your TIME! Blessings on blessings QUEEN.”

A third commenter said they actually caught her standup before, exclaiming, “Yaaaaaaayyy!!! So glad! I really enjoyed your set at Deon’s show! And Finesse is the best! You go, Girl!”

One fan was not as enthusiastic about her debut as the others, writing, “Tish u need martin u not that funny sis you most definitely a good actor.”

Another joined, “Hook up with Martin.”

The “Little Shop of Horrors” star has been trying out her comedy chops for years following her role on “Martin” as Lawrence’s girlfriend-turned-wife, Gina Payne. She and her gal pal Pam, played by Tichina Arnold, kept the audience and viewers laughing with jokes as co-hosts of the BET Soul Train Awards for four years straight, from 2018 to 2021.

Fans loved them so much that they have created compilations of their show skits on social media, flooding the comments with compliments on their comedic timing and chemistry.

“Omg these 2 are hilarious i would love to see them have their own comedy show!” one person wrote.

Another said, “They did their thing. Damn I loved their hosting and the show they put on. The only thing missing from their performances was Sheneneh coming out there and singing over them and telling them what to do.”

Adding, “I still love that episode of Martin the talent show. Omg one of my fave Martin episodes. So funny. Sheneneh being out there with the girls would have been icing on the cake. Lol.”

Damn, Gina!!! MARTIN IS NOW ON NETFLIX! pic.twitter.com/0jJ5UAg6Qv — Netflix (@netflix) March 31, 2024

In addition to Arnold and Lawrence, Campbell has worked alongside many other comedians and comedic actors, including Eddie Murphy in “Boomerang,” Damon Wayans in “My Wife and Kids,” “House Party 1, 2, and 3” with Kid N’ Play and AJ Johnson, as well as most recently with Jay Pharoah in the animated remake of “Good Times.”

Campbell has stated that working on the “Martin” show was one of the most special experiences in her life, admitting to have learned a lot from the series’ title star.

Interesting enough, the divorcée, who is living with a pulmonary sarcoidosis diagnosis, is not joining the almost sold-out tour with her former boss.

Before mobbing the box office with his summer blockbuster, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” Lawrence announced that he would be launching a national tour, “Y’all Know What It Is!”

The tour, which is his first in eight years, features a mix of top-tier comedians, including rising stars like Chico Bean, DC Youngfly, Desi Banks, B. Simone, Ms. Pat, and Jess Hilarious, alongside legendary figures such as Adele Givens, Gary Owen, Deon Cole, Rickey Smiley, and Loni Love.

Kicking off tomorrow July 17 and concluding in April 2025, 15 out of the 38 scheduled dates are already sold out. The D.C. native is now offering special VIP Meet and Greet tickets, priced between $100 and $250.

This gives die-hard fans who had been following him since 1986 when he started his career in Chocolate City a chance to meet the actor, snap a professional photo, and receive exclusive souvenirs, including a VIP laminate, personalized apparel, a limited-edition tour poster, and other merchandise.

Despite their history as on-screen America’s favorite couple, Martin and Gina Payne, for four of the show’s five years, the two have not shared the stage in recent times due to a legal matter which was not very funny at all.

During the 1990s, Campbell accused Lawrence of inappropriate behavior, claiming he groped her during scenes and made unwanted advances, alongside allegations of verbal abuse. This allegation caused her to leave the show and break up the chemistry of the cast. Lawrence vehemently denied these accusations but eventually settled out of court.

Years later, the two have reconciled. During a reunion for the 30th anniversary of “Martin” in 2022, and at the Emmys in early 2024 fans were able to see their favorite couple back together again.

While their relationship appears to have improved, they have yet to collaborate on a major project since their reunion. Still, fans hold out hope that a live stand-up performance featuring both could be on the horizon.

Daaammmm, Gina!