‘Marjorie’s Face Was Epic’: Steve Harvey Couldn’t Believe What His Son Said on National TV But His Wife’s Response Said It All

Game show host Steve Harvey found himself completely stunned during a memorable episode of “Family Feud” when one of his stepsons delivered an unexpected answer that left the comedian speechless and viewers focused on his wife Marjorie’s priceless reaction.

A resurfaced clip from a 2017 “Celebrity Family Feud” episode shows an entertaining exchange where Marjorie led the “Harvey Boys” against the “Harvey Girls,” headed by Steve’s mother-in-law, Doris Bridges.

The episode featured a lively battle of the sexes with the Harvey men, led by Steve’s wife Marjorie, competing against the Harvey women’s team.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey left stunned over their son’s answer on “Famly Feud.” (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

The competition was already charged with familial rivalry when Steve posed the question: “Name a part of a woman that moves when she walks in a sexy way.”

“It’s going to be a humdinger; it’s my wife Marjorie and the Harvey boys team,” Steve announced before Marjorie’s son, Jason, confidently shouted his answer: “Cellulite!”

The response immediately prompted a reaction from his mother that viewers couldn’t stop talking about, as his mother looked momentarily shocked before breaking into laughter.

The cameras captured the full family reaction, including Marjorie’s daughter Lori Harvey cracking up while her stepsister, Steve’s daughter, Brandi, supportively exclaimed, “Good answer, Jason!”

Jason, sensing the ripple his answer had caused, quickly defended himself, “I mean there’s nothing wrong with cellulite.”

After the show posted the clip on Instagram, social media erupted with comments about the family’s reactions.

“How is nobody talking about mom’s reaction?” one viewer asked, while another declared, “The marjorie face was epic.”

Fans were equally amused by Steve’s stunned expression, with one commenting, “Steve’s reaction is priceless.”

Some viewers even supported Jason’s candid response, with comments like “Aye he ain’t wrong tho!” and “Go Harvey Boys! Momma you’re on the wrong side.”

Others noted the strong family resemblance with observations such as “He looks just like his momma.”

Happy birthday second oldest son Jason Harvey I’m proud of you son pic.twitter.com/9Oa5AuUevj — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 27, 2018

“The Steve Harvey Show” star first became a dad in the 1980s after welcoming twin girls, Brandi and Karli, with his first wife, Marcia Harvey. Marcia and Steve also gave birth to a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce in 1994.

His second son, Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey, was born on July 18, 1997, to Steve and his second wife, Mary Shackelford. They divorced in 2005 after nine years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Marjorie shares two kids, daughter Morgan, born in 1985 and son Jason, born in 1991, to her first husband, Jim Townsend. She had a second daughter, Lori, with her second husband, Donnell Woods, whom she married after divorcing Townsend.

(From left) Jason Harvey, Amanda Harvey, Broderick Harvey Jr., Brandi Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Karli Harvey, Wynton Harvey, Morgan Hawthorne, and Kareem Hawthorne attend the 2014 Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala presented by Coca-Cola at the Hilton Chicago on May 3, 2014 in Chicago. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)



After Marjorie and Steve married in 2007, the “Kings of Comedy” star legally adopted Morgan and her two siblings and all three took the surname Harvey.

But this wasn’t the first time the Harvey family created memorable television moments from this particular episode.

Earlier in that taping, Steve said, “We asked 100 married women: Some days I’d be willing to trade my man for a really good what?”

Marjorie immediately buzzed in with “Pool boy,” leaving Steve visibly shocked. As the audience laughed, he asked incredulously, “A good what? What did you just say?”

Marjorie attempted to backtrack with “I was just playing,” but when she tried to apologetically touch her husband, Steve playfully pulled away saying, “Get your damn hands off of me! Trade me in for no damn pool boy!”

The Harvey family continues to entertain audiences through these genuine, unscripted moments that showcase their natural humor and close family dynamics.

Whether it’s Jason’s honesty about cellulite or Marjorie’s playful comments about pool boys, these spontaneous interactions reveal why viewers connect with the Harveys both on and off the game show stage.