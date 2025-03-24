’You Don’t Get to Take Advantage’: Son of Angie Stone and D’Angelo Says the Days of ‘Fake’ Friends and Family Using His Mother Is ‘Done’

Michael D’Angelo Archer II, son of D’Angelo and late singer Angie Stone, has finally broken his silence weeks after his mother’s passing this month.

In his first post since celebrating his birthday on Feb. 28, the 28-year-old shared 20 videos and pictures in an Instagram tribute post to Stone on March 21.

In between discussing her life and legacy, Archer called out the “fake a– friends” and “family” who seemingly only showed up for Stone after she had already passed away.

Angie Stone (r) shares her youngest child a son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II (c), with fellow neo-soul singer D’Angelo (l). (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix; Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

The Grammy-nominated R&B and neo-soul singer was killed in a car incident on March 1 as she and her band members were leaving a show in Alabama to head to her next performance in Maryland. An 18-wheeler truck struck their van after it had overturned on Interstate 65, and though many were injured, Stone is the only one that did not survive the accident.

Archer II, born to Stone and singer D’Angelo, took to his Instagram to not only react to his mother’s passing but also to check disingenuous people who came around after the news.

In the 17th slide, he said “Motherf-ckers around like fake a– friends, family, you know, like just bullsh-t people was taking this moment for an attention moment. I seen it. We all seen it. Your actions were on full display. Full display. But no more.”

Archer II never specifies what “family” and “friends” were being fake. Stone’s first memorial service took place on March 14 at the Word of Faith Cathedral in Austell, Georgia. Guests like Shirley Caesar, Keke Wyatt, Kirk Franklin and others were in attendance and spoke kind words about his mother. The guests included Tyler Perry, who recently said in an interview that he paid for Angie Stone’s funeral.

“Yall folks do not get to use … you don’t get to take advantage, you don’t get to abuse my mother’s kindness and her heart no more, ” Archer II stated. “That sh-t is done. So I hope y’all got your sh-t off the last two weeks.”

He also shared other clips of himself listening to music, his mother on vacation and the two of them making jokes together during his childhood.

That wasn’t the last of what Archer II, who also goes by the rap name Swayvo Twain, had to say. In the fifth slide, which appears to be a continuation of the previous slide, he said, “Like, the love is cool, but it’s like you telling us. Sh-t ain’t for us. Like, it’s cool, but she the one wanted to know that. She the one that’s pushing for that.”

He dug further, revealing how his mother’s absence has been affecting him while sitting at a table. “You know this one time I wasn’t there. That’s what hurt. ‘Cause I always be there,” Stone’s son stated in the 14th slide.

“She’s gone,” he began. “Like 6 in the morning, I still get up on that early schedule. Like d-mn she ain’t call me. That f-cks with me everyday. Like she ain’t call me in the morning.”

Archer II said he’s now found a new strategy to be able to hear the “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” singer’s voice.

“So I go I’m in my phone, like, listening to some voicemails she sent me,” he said.

Previous to having her son, Stone gave birth to her daughter Diamond Stone with her ex-husband Rodney “Lil Rodney C” Stone, who was also in the hip hop group Funky 4 + 1, in 1984.

Angie Stone pictured with her daughter, Diamond and her son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II. (Photos: Ladi Diamond/Facebook; 1swayvotwain/Instagram)

She commented on her brother’s post with heartfelt words.

“I love you 4L,” Diamond said. “I’m so proud of you and mama is too! Watching this brought me to tears because I know how much yall meant to each other and I know there is nothing can do to stop your pain. #WeAllWeGot and #WeGotThis.”

Other fans also shared words of encouragement in the comments as well.

One person said, “Stay strong. I know it’s easier said than done, but try your best. One day at a time.”

A second wrote, “Praying for you it hurt I been threw it losing a mother is hard.”

A third said, “Hang in there Luv, embrace all the magical memories you have made, they will help you get through the most difficult times.”