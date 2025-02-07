‘Why You Treat Will Like That?’: Jada Pinkett Smith Fuels Speculation of Marriage Troubles with Will Smith After Posting Cryptic Message About Knowing Her Worth

Jada Pinkett Smith may not know what the future holds for her marriage, but she certainly knows her worth.

The New York Times best-selling author of “Worthy” has spent years in private ruminating over concepts of love, ego, and self, and her latest Instagram post is proof of those musings.

“Your worth is not up for debate,” reads the quote shared in red font in a Feb. 7 post. Pinkett Smith wrote in the caption, “Say it again Mr. Alan Watts. Post a heart if you agree.”

The British philosopher’s lectures on Buddhism, Hinduism, and Taoism were introduced to the West in the late 1940s.

Jada Pinkett Smith posts cryptic message about knowing her self worth amid rise of reports suggesting Will Smith is ready to divorce. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Watts authored several books, including “Behold the Spirit,” “The Way of Zen,” and “The Book: On the Taboo Against Knowing Who You Are.” On YouTube, his teachings around worth delve into cutting ties with people who undervalue you.

The statement resonated with multiple people who did what Pinkett Smith requested, leaving red hearts, prayer hands, and 100 emojis in the comment section.

A follower typed, “They won’t know your Worth if YOU don’t know it!” Another user remarked, “Say it louder for the haters in the back!”

For months, the actress has had her comments limited, leaving little to no room for discourse about her marriage to Will Smith.

“So why you treat Will like that?” said one person.

Hollywood’s former golden couple has been separated since 2016, a bombshell Pinkett Smith revealed while promoting her memoir in 2023. To date, the pair has been married for 27 years despite rampant speculation that a legal separation is imminent.

However, years before the world knew of the depths of her and the “Just the Two of Us” rapper’s marital turmoil, she admitted during a 2018 “Red Table Talk” discussion, “For me personally, I’m not mature enough to have a divorce,” adding, “I’m just not. I don’t think I would ever be mature enough. I don’t.”

Moreover, she cited splitting assets as one of the obstacles she would have to overcome. “Let me tell you, that’s when the red table turns upside down and it won’t be red no more!”

In a previous “Red Table Talk” episode with Smith, she even joked, “It’s cheaper to keep me,” as they rehashed a brief breakup that led them to redefine the rules of the partnership.

Jada makes it known every other month how much she hates being married to Will and how she misses Tupac and Will Smith just takes it. Like WTF if you feel the need to talk about your marriage then LEAVE. It’s never too late to get a divorce. Damn we are tired. pic.twitter.com/AxqbPUinQu — ✌🏾✌🏾 (@04_kcjj) October 28, 2021

Talks of the couple splitting up for good have yet to cease. New reports suggest that the actors no longer have a romantic relationship and that the Academy Award winner is ready to divorce — only one issue stands in the way: money.

“They’re still together on paper, but at this point, the talk is that it’s more of a business arrangement than an emotional connection,” a purportedly reliable source told RadarOnline. They continued, “He knows he needs to be strategic as there’s $400 million on the line. But he’s hurt and angry. He wants to divorce and end the charade.”

The Smiths are co-founders of two bankable media companies, Overbook Entertainment an Westbrook Inc. The latter sold a minority ownership stake to former Disney executives for $60 million in 2022.

In January, insider hearsay claimed the estranged couple have been living “separate lives” for months, which includes occupying different residences. Their last media outing was for the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” Los Angeles premiere in May 2024. Months later, photographers caught them out after a dinner meeting.