‘He’s Grasping for Straws’: Will Smith’s Comeback in Jeopardy as Fans Rip His ‘Desperate’ Career Move After Oscars Slap”

Will Smith is making a comeback, and this time it’s in the booth.

On Friday, March 14, the award-winning actor and rapper announced his return to the mic via Instagram.

“It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all,” he wrote in the caption.

“Based on a True Story” is Smith’s fifth studio album. It features 14 tracks with appearances from Teyana Taylor, his son Jaden Smith, and longtime friend and music partner DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Will Smith reportedly still feeling the consequences of slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars three years ago. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The two made history in 1989 by winning the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for their single “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

With the announcement of the upcoming release, some fans were ecstatic to see Smith returning to music.

“This is major! Will Smith did the unthinkable in 2025 – reviving his relevance in the music industry after a 20-year hiatus, something no major label could accomplish,” said one excited Instagram fan.

Another fan is ecstatic to enjoy music again with Smith, “Mannnnn the last cd I ever bought as a shorty was “WILLennium”… of course I gotta get this.”

“You know it’s serious when the sideways Philly cap comes out,” one fan said, referring to Smith’s cover art attire, which pays homage to his hometown and is reminiscent of his last album, 2005’s “Lost and Found.”

“Nobody is going to want to admit it but hip hop needed this release!! Finally getting an album without drugs and weird vibes,” declared one hip-hop supporter.

While some fans were excited to hear the “Summertime” rapper’s return, others think it’s a bit too late for a resurgence.

“Midlife chrisis,” said one person as another followed up with, “Nobody asked for this will. But okay.”

The criticism of the release wasn’t only directed at Smith’s long absence from the rap game; some think it’s a desperate grab at relevance since the 2022 fiasco when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

When Daily Mail shared the story about Smith’s new music, the comments weren’t letting go of the slap heard around the world.

“Smith spoiled his own magic act and will never regain it. “Fresh” got slapped away,” said one reader.

“He’s grasping at straws,his so called career is well and truly over,” stated this reader.

This person provided a detailed crisis plan for how Smith should fix his image. “Will Smith’s desperate rehash of his Fresh Prince days is a transparent cry for relevance. His Oscars debacle didn’t just tarnish his image—it left him scrambling for any comeback, no matter how cringe-worthy. Instead of showing true growth, he’s clinging to outdated nostalgia. If he ever hopes to salvage his career, his first move should be a public break from Jada Pinkett—an admission that he’s changed. But let’s be honest: these forced videos only emphasize how old, desperate, and out of touch he’s become. The public isn’t fooled by recycled antics, and every moment only deepens the scars of his past missteps.”

Will Smith says relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith relationship was “very long and tumultuous” over the last three decades.



“We call it 'brutiful' It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.” pic.twitter.com/9vRF8DsPq3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 19, 2023

Prior to the Instagram announcement of the upcoming record, Smith has been super active on social media.

In February, he appeared on a live stream with professional gamer and streamer xQC.

During the stream, the 54-year-old shared some inside information about his new album to xQC and his large fanbase.

He revealed that the albums would be released in “seasons,” with each installment being called an “episode.”

Smith also recently went viral for sharing a social post along with “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” co-star Tatyana Ali and 2025 Grammy-winning “Anxiety” rapper Doechii.

The clip was a throwback to the classic scene where Smith’s character catches his little cousin, played by Ali, vibing out and dancing in her room with her headphones on.

Her cousin Will sneaks in behind her and joins without her knowing, ultimately scaring her when she turned around. The updated version features Doechii jumping in to join the dance party as the three dance to her viral hit.

Since the Oscars slap, Smith has struggled to book another acting gig outside of teaming up with Martin Lawrence for “Bad Bad: Ride or Die.”

As for his marriage, he and Jada will celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary in December of this year. After a six-year separation and despite reportedly living in separate homes, the couple decided to stay married on their unconventional journey together.

Just as gossip about them slowed down, Smith began performing at various awards shows and releasing singles ahead of the “Based On A True Story” album release. He went viral for teaming up with Latin singer India Martinez during a provocative performance at Univision’s 2025 Premio Lo Nuestro award show.

While performing their collaboration, “First Love,” the two musicians were seen getting extremely close to each other as they danced on stage. At one point, Smith went in for what appeared to be a staged kiss on Martínez.

The viral video footage left fans even more confused about the status of Smith and Jada’s relationship.