‘What Happened?’: 24-Year-Old Girlfriend of Bill Belichick Shares Bizarre Photos of the UNC Coach on His Back, Leaving Fans Concerned

Former NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick is showing a side of himself that fans have never witnessed. Not even during his stoic, championship-winning tenure with the New England Patriots.

Belichick’s 24-year-old Jordon Hudson continues to raise eyebrows, most recently after she shared Instagram photos of the former college cheerleader and Belichick during their spring break getaway.

Jordan Hudson posts pictures of her and her older boyfriend, Bill Belichick on the beach. (Photo: Jordan_isabella/Instagram)

The images, which quickly went viral, show the University of North Carolina coach lying on his back on a beach towel while balancing Hudson on his feet. Dressed in white shorts and a dark top, the septuagenarian coach is seen lifting his significantly younger girlfriend by her arms while raising his legs at nearly a right angle to support her buttocks as she performs cheerleader moves.

But when social media users caught wind of the photos featuring her and 72-year-old Belichick on his back, the reactions were sharp and largely bewildered.

“What she got bill doin man,” one person commented, while another bluntly asked, “Is this not weird as f—k?”

Some expressed concern for the coach’s physical well-being, with one follower joking, “Dude probably just gave himself a slipped disc or sciatica for like 6 weeks.”

Others lamented the transformation of the once-intimidating NFL figure, asking plaintively, “What happened to our Bill Belichick???”

Jordon Hudson posts spring break pictures with her and her partner, Bill Belichick. (Photo: @jordon_isabella/Instagram)

Meanwhile, some followers praised the relationship, with one commenting, “He is enjoying life with you!” and others noting how “strong” the former Patriots coach appeared to be at his age. “Zooming in thinking Bill’s got nice legs!!!!”

The unlikely pair, separated by a 48-year age gap, first met on a flight from Boston to Florida in February 2021, when Hudson was still a college student. Their relationship became public in June 2024 after reportedly dating for over a year.

Despite the scrutiny, they’ve been increasingly open about their romance, making their red carpet debut at the American Museum of Natural History’s 2024 Gala.

Hudson, a philosophy graduate from Bridgewater State University, hasn’t shied away from defending their relationship.

In a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, she seemingly addressed critics, writing, “Love does not discriminate against sex, skin color, religion, age, or ability… Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love.”

Their shared interests, however, point to commonalities that transcend their generational divide. Hudson frequently documents their outdoor activities, including feeding seagulls and exploring nature together.

According to US Weekly, their recent spring break trip to Florida included visits to the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach and dining at the upscale restaurant Swifty’s at The Colony Hotel, which Hudson playfully captioned as “Popping Billy’s Cherry,” on Thursday, March 13.

Meanwhile, Belichick seems unfazed by the public attention, which he has yet to address. Still, his relationship is a topic of discussion in the media, including interviews with his former players like Tom Brady.

The relationship coincides with Belichick’s major career transition after parting ways with the Patriots in January 2024 and accepting the head coaching position at UNC in December.

Hudson has been supportive throughout this shift, even creating a custom leather jacket featuring patches commemorating his coaching accomplishments for Super Bowl LIX.

Jordon Hudson talks about her life with Bill Belichick. @jordon_isabella/Instagram

“It is ironic that I went from never having watched a professional American football game, ever, to meticulously creating an honor piece for this guy,” Hudson reflected on Instagram. “Funny how much things change in time, don’t ya think?”

As Belichick embraces this new chapter in both his personal and professional life, fans continue to adjust to seeing their formerly straight-laced coaching idol in this unexpected light – horizontal on a beach towel, balancing a girlfriend nearly five decades his junior, and seemingly having the time of his life.