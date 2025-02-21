‘It’s Not About the Money … No Really’: Bill Belichick and His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Shared Passion Ruffles Feathers with Fans

What could a 72-year-old legendary football coach and a 24-year-old former cheerleader possibly have in common? As it turns out, a rather unexpected shared passion: nature.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who has made several recent appearances with the former New England Patriots coach, recently shared on Instagram a surprising connection they share.

Hudson shared a video of herself feeding seagulls alongside someone she affectionately dubbed “Sir Spinner,” as the birds swarmed around them, some even landing on her head.

“Never in my life did I think I would come across somebody who loved sky rats and the Great State of Maine as much as I did, but alas, here we are,” she wrote in the caption.

Pageant queen Jordon Hudson posts a picture of her and her boyfriend, Bill Belichick playing with seagulls. (@jordon_isabella/Instagram)

Adding, “I officially bestow Sir Spinner with the title of ‘King of the Gulls.’ Thanks for sharing your wisdom and daily seagull ritual with me, Spin.”

Hudson’s Instagram page highlights her love for nature, with snapshots of her posing with different birds, camping and even a throwback of her kissing a frog on the beach.

The relationship, which reportedly began in September 2023 following Belichick’s split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday, hasn’t escaped public scrutiny.

Daily Mail readers didn’t hold back when it came to sharing their thoughts on Hudson and Belichick’s relationship.

Many of them zeroed in on their 48-year age gap and the former NFL coach’s reported $70 million net worth — plus his soon-to-be $10 million salary as head coach at the University of North Carolina.

One skeptical reader bluntly suggested, “She only loves birds with ‘big bills,” while someone else quipped, “She has a passion for old men with a lot of money too.”

The commentary only got sharper, with one user joking, “Well her most bizarre obsession is still Bill’s money.”

Others speculated on the Gen Zer’s loyalty, with one reader sarcastically writing, “It’s not about the money. No, really!”

Some even took aim at Hudson’s looks, questioning whether she truly appears her age.

The sentiment was echoed by yet another user who simply stated, “She looks older than 24.”

With the internet being as critical as ever, it’s clear that their relationship won’t be escaping public scrutiny anytime soon.

Hudson fired back at critics with a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, sharing a photo with Bill Belichick at the NFL Honors in New Orleans. Calling love a “hot topic,” the former cheerleader reflected, “We do not need to justify ‘why’ we love a particular person.” She dismissed the notion that love is tied to looks or wealth, adding, “Love is not to be judged.”

But Hudson’s words didn’t stop speculation. During Super Bowl week, she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on her left hand. The oval-shaped diamond with a pink stone and silver band was visible at both the NFL Honors and Michael Rubin’s Fanatics party.

Page Six reports its unnamed source claimed that the couple has recently “discussed marriage.” Whether they’re heading down the aisle or just enjoying their time together, Hudson and Belichick’s relationship continues to spark conversation — and plenty of side-eye.

Whether this odd couple is planning a wedding or simply reveling in their unconventional bond, one thing is certain—their love, much like their beloved seagulls, thrives regardless of the noise.