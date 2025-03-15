‘A Lot of Negative Energy Flipping Our Way’: Michelle Obama Breaks Her Silence Amid Salacious Divorce Rumors About Her and Barack Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama have been dealing with an enormous amount of gossip in recent months. A lot hearsay from unidentified sources claims the former president and first lady are heading for divorce.

While the two have yet to come forward to confirm or deny the rumors, there also haven’t been any solid signs that there is any truth to them. According to Michelle, who did a live taping of her podcast on March 13, she and her husband tend to turn the other cheek when it comes to gossip.

Michelle Obama opens up about how she and Barack face ‘a lot of gossip’ amid rumors about their separation. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Michelle, who shares the podcast called , “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” with her older brother Craig Robinson spoke to a live audience on Thursday where she opened up about how she and Barack handle “negative energy” during their two terms in the White House.

According to People, she said, “People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond? Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn’t born in this country … we weren’t patriotic, he didn’t get into Harvard.”

Michelle, who shares 26-year-old Malia and 23-year-old Sasha with Barack, continued, “But through it all, what kept us sane — and we tried to instill this in our daughters — is, you cannot live through social media. I don’t think I have ever once looked at a comment section, period.”

“Don’t let that negative energy enter into your space,” she continued. “These are people who don’t know you. A lot of this stuff is made up, and it does not feed you. That doesn’t mean you don’t stay informed, but staying informed has nothing to do with the comment section. It has everything to do with the content of the stories that you take in.”

The “Becoming” author says she refuses to be caught up or “trapped by social media” like others who only consume information on social media. “We’ve got to broaden our spectrum, and we have to get off the phone,” she added.

And while this doesn’t quite answer whether the rumors are true or not, what it seems to mean is that Michelle has probably seen the headlines and is more than likely paying it dust.

Fans advocated for them under People’s Instagram post.

One person said, “People are miserable!!! Love the Obamas.”

“It’s simple…. They don’t listen to the liars, racists and bigots! How could any of us truly know and understand their experiences. We all need to worry about ourselves and stop hating on other folk,” said another.

A third said, “Mrs. Obama, when they go low, we go high right? God bless you both.”

The hearsay started in January three months after Jennifer Aniston debunked rumors about her and Barack being lovers. Speculation occurred once again that trouble was in paradise with the Obamas after Michelle skipped out on two notable events that her husband was in attendance for — former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Since then, the tabloids have seemed to clock every time one of the Obamas is seen without the other. In between that time, Barack and Michelle were seen in Hawaii kayaking together as their $18 million mansion approached completion. They also have posted each other on Valentine’s Day letting it be known that there is still love between the two.

As for Michelle and Robinson with their podcast, it just launched on March 12. They started by releasing an intro episode and another episode with Issa Rae on as a guest.

In a statement shared by People, Michelle said, “With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” Obama shared as part of their launch announcement. “My brother Craig and I launched the IMO podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life.”

Future guests include Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer and more.