Carrie Underwood’s ‘Chaotic’ Inaugural Performance and Political Affiliation Reportedly Causes Tension at ‘American Idol’

Country singer Carrie Underwood likely didn’t anticipate being thrust into a maelstrom of musical and political discord when she agreed to perform during President Donald Trump’s inauguration… but here she is.

Her rendition of “America the Beautiful” was intended as a straightforward performance, yet it became a pivotal moment. Beyond a mere booking, it symbolized a critical juncture in her career, influencing public perception of her persona amidst a rapidly shifting entertainment and political landscape.

The first controversy was revolved around the visual of her not shaking the hand of Vice President Kamala Harris after she finished singing and turned around. Many called her rude— with some insisting she was a bigot— when she shook hands with President Biden, Trump and other politicians on the dais.

Alleged insider says country singer Carrie Underwood is “frustrated” about her inauguration performance. (Photo: @carrieunderwood/Instagram)

However, another issue seems to have emerged, according to someone close to the 41-year-old’s camp. It is believed that her silence on how great the experience was to perform for the POTUS is a tell-tale sign that something is off.

“Her keeping quiet is an indicator things did not go well for her, not how she wanted,” the U.S. Sun reported it was told in an interview by a purported insider the outlet did not identify.

The technical difficulties were immediate and jarring, with music systems failing and leaving Underwood having to perform a cappella.

The alleged source said that while this happened Underwood was very professional, stating, “Reports of her having a ‘hissy fit’ isn’t true though, she isn’t a toddler, but she was and is frustrated.”

The primary source of her frustration was with the event’s logistics and how it was conveyed to her, the anonymous mouthpiece continued.

“How the performance was pitched to her and how it ended up going were two very different experiences,” the tipster said.

“Most of that had to do with the event being moved indoors, which decreased the guest list and how many people she could bring with her — something she was not happy about,” the explanation continued.

According to the person, the fallout that the “Before He Cheats” singer experienced for this event where she might not have been paid, extended far beyond the performance itself.

People didn’t really care about how she sounded but were upset that she performed.

One person reader in Yahoo! Entertainment’s comment section wrote, “Oh Carrie get over it and move on!!!”

“Shes changed so much in the past few years,” another said, “I think vegas changed her, she looks different, acts different and its not the cute country star she was before…then add trump in the mix…..bye.”

On the competitive reality show, “American Idol,” where Underwood is set to begin her tenure as a judge, rumors say she might be in trouble.

A Daily Mail unnamed source revealed the show’s purported deep concerns, “Idol contestants come from a wide range of diverse backgrounds, and so do the people who work on the show. There are concerns that her apparent political stance might make some contestants feel uncomfortable.”

The thought is that people might not tune in if they see her as a Trumper. To make matters messier, whispers of behind-the-scenes tension with fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie are raising eyebrows.

“He is very liberal” the tipster disclosed, suggesting he “may not see eye to eye with Carrie’s views which could create some tension. He has never and will never support Trump.”

Despite the speculation, Underwood’s professional future on the show remains secure.

Sources close to “American Idol” supposedly confirmed, “Carrie’s job is not in jeopardy” because of her decision to do the inauguration and noted there are “no talks of firing her,” according to The Sun.

The Fox show’s team is particularly stressed by the situation.

“The show just wants to stay away from anything political,” the Sun tipster explained. “This turning into such a big, worldwide topic of conversation is not what [the producers] wanted heading into the start of the season.”

Amid all of this discourse, Underwood has never come out and endorsed Trump. In 2019, she said she tries “to stay for out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins.”

The former “American Idol” contestant probably should have stuck with that notion, as her inauguration performance has become a lightning rod for her, especially now, in the space where celebrity and politics are so a polarized.