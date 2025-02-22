Carrie Underwood Gets the Last Laugh as Supporters Rally Together to Petition for Her Next Big Performance

If Carrie Underwood thought performing for a presidential inauguration was as big as it gets, she may want to reconsider. The country music star’s fans are going all out with their campaign to get her to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. Santa Clarita is up next to host the game on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium.

Tweets from as early as Feb. 9 reveal that the “American Idol” winner’s supporters have been pitching her as the headliner. Rapper Kendrick Lamar helmed this year’s mini concert during the Philadelphia Eagles’ victorious matchup against Underwood’s home team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carrie Underwood Fans Petition She Headline Super Bowl LX After Country Singer’s Supporters Say Kendrick Lamar Was Not a Hit Performer (Photo: @carrieunderwood / Instagram)

Now, a petition launched by the American Country Music Chatter is generating even more online traction to ensure the NFL and Roc Nation, the company responsible for curating the halftime show, know that the “Before He Cheats” singer’s name should be thrown in the hat for consideration.

Some of Underwood’s supporters are even OK with delayed gratification, too. Evidence of such is revealed in a tweet that states, “When Nashville inevitably hosts the Super Bowl once their new stadium opens, we need a country music halftime show featuring Carrie Underwood and friends.”

He’s not the right act for the Super Bowl it’s not in line with where America is right now you need a bigger popular mainstream artist singer not Taylor Swift but maybe like a Carrie Underwood would’ve been a better fit this year. — Monica (@CityMonica33) February 10, 2025

The eight-time Grammy Award winner and her family, husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah and Jacob, call Tennessee’s capital home. The city located below the Mason-Dixon line has never hosted the game, but it has not been ruled out for either the 2028 or 2029 Super Bowls.

Moreover, according to doubters, “No country artist is going to get asked to do the Super Bowl halftime show, they will not bring in enough of an audience who isn’t already watching the game. Chesney had years where he had the biggest tour in all of music and was never asked.”

The last time a country act headlined the show that pulls in millions of viewers was in 2003, when Shania Twain, No Doubt, and Sting shared the spotlight. Before that, it was 1994’s “Rockin’ Country Sunday” with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd.

When Nashville inevitably hosts the Super Bowl once their new stadium opens, we need a country music halftime show featuring Carrie Underwood and friends 👏 pic.twitter.com/vH1pvXV1yc — All About Carrie (@allabout_cu) February 10, 2025

Someone else tweeted, “No no no please no! Enough with the backlash I can’t take people talk sh*t about my queen all over again!” Underwood found herself caught in the crosshairs of praise and criticism when she agreed to perform for Donald Trump at his second inauguration in January.

The uproar that has continued for weeks has even led to “American Idol” viewers expressing plans to boycott the upcoming season, which kicks off in March with the artist as one of three judges. Underwood has not entertained the banter, nor has she fueled the discourse by sharing any posts about her support for the reelected president.