‘Is That a BBL on Her?’: Keke Wyatt’s Curvaceous New Look on Stage Leaves Fans So Distracted Her Vocals Take a Back Seat

When it comes to Keke Wyatt, two things have always stood out: her powerhouse vocals and her striking, voluptuous figure.

The R&B singer recently performed in Georgia at the City Winery Atlanta, flexing those strong and unique vocals But for some people her voice was overshadowed by her appearance during the performance after a clip from the June 30 show went viral online.

Keke Wyatt’s performance overshadowed by voluptuous figure during recent performance. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

In the video shared on The Neighborhood Talk, the 45-year-old was seen performing her song “Nothing in This World” while wearing a long sleeved black crop top that was bedazzled with sequins. She paired that shirt with a pair of sleek, hip-hugging leather pants and heels, keeping the rest of her look simple as she belted out lyrics to what appeared to be a packed room.

Wyatt’s curvaceous figure was obvious in the tight fit, and some fans praised her for it.

One fan wrote, “KeKe Wyatt is beautiful and has always been a gifted and talented singer. Is that a BBL on her?

A second said, “It’s giving great vocals bad bbl.”

A third commented, “Love my girl but that bbl is wild.”

Someone else joked, “Keke said I have 11 kids, working on 12, I must sing for my supper and not care how I look doing it.”

It’s unclear whether Keke Wyatt has undergone a Brazilian butt lift, but some fans are convinced she’s had cosmetic enhancements over the years. In 2021, she shared a boomerang post on Instagram with celebrity surgeon Dr. Curves, captioning it, “Sometimes you deserve to treat yourself.”

While she didn’t specify what procedure—if any—she had done, Dr. Curves offers everything from buttocks and breast surgeries to full-body contouring, facial work, and even hair restoration.

Wyatt’s figure has fluctuated throughout the years, which could also be attributed to her multiple pregnancies.

In February 2024, she performed in Arkansas at the Simmons Banks Arena. Around that time, she had shaved her head and she looked more slender than she did at City Winery Atlanta.

Fans also speculated she may have removed her alleged BBL after seeing her at the Birthday Bash 2024: Ladies Edition in January. The concert was held in Jacksonville, Florida, with other performers like Keyshia Cole, Monica, and Tank.

Again Wyatt wore black leather pants and a black bedazzled shirt and her derrière looked about the same as it did in the February show.

Back in 2023, she was filming for her reality TV series “Keke Wyatt’s World” and she looked thicker in her backside region than she did at the Simmons Banks Arena performance. In one clip of the show, she is singing to her then infant son Ke’Zyah Jean Darring at City Winery Atlanta. The child was born with a rare genetic disorder called trisomy 13. While on stage, fans noticed her butt was looking extra plump, which fueled more BBL speculations.

She kept a similar body shape in 2022 when she had a performance in Georgia for Ebony Akira’s 40 Shades of Black Birthday Celebration. Akira is the owner of an Atlanta restaurant called Nouveau Bar & Grill and was able to get both Wyatt and Lil Mo to perform. Wyatt was again wearing a form-fitting sparkly outfit that showed off her curves at that show.

While it’s uncertain why the “My First Love” singer figure has changed throughout recent years, what is certain is her vocal quality has remained the same.

Wyatt’s next performance is slated for July 5 at the R&B Soul Experience in Virginia.