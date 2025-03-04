‘Give Up My Coins’: Angie Stone’s Battle for Unpaid Royalties Resurfaces After Her Death Amid Claims Universal Music Withheld Her Money for Decades

Fans are still mourning the death of “Wish I Didn’t Miss You” singer Angie Stone as resurfaced clips show her detailing her letdowns in the music industry and claims labels withheld decades worth of royalties owed to her.

Stone, who died on Saturday, March 1, in a car accident in Alabama, took to YouTube in her final months to share stories about her unsung life and career struggles.

While many welcomed the new year with resolutions and reflections, Stone chose to expose what she described as systematic financial exploitation by a major label she worked with.

Angie Stone exposed a long battle against her former record label over sng royalties. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

In a candid video posted on Jan. 2, Stone detailed the alleged misappropriation of her earnings over a career spanning more than four decades. Fifteen minutes into the clip, she declared, “A lot of my publishing, my royalties, my mechanicals, they have all pretty much been stolen.”

She said this was discovered during research into where her royalties were going, noting, “At 40-something years in the business, I’m like, where are my royalties going?” Stone continued. “Because I’m not getting this. Come to find out, Universal Music has been receiving all my royalties, all my mechanicals. They’ve taken pretty much everything.”

She added, “I didn’t know that part.”

The timing of these revelations came during a particularly vulnerable period for the “Brotha” singer.

At the beginning of the video, she talked about how she was battling a severe blood infection that forced her to pause her touring schedule and seek immediate medical attention. During her two-week recovery under intensive care, Stone says she discovered the concerning irregularities in her financial records.

Stone’s connection to Universal Music Group stems from her role as a songwriter for MCA, which she began in 1990. MCA Inc., the parent company of MCA Records, was rebranded as Universal Studios, Inc. in 1996, with its music division becoming Universal Music Group.

Stone was signed to MCA Universal as a songwriter and formed the R&B trio Vertical Hold under their umbrella, according to Pitchfork.

Stone later released her debut solo album, “Black Diamond,” in 1999 under Arista Records. Her subsequent albums, including “Mahogany Soul” in 2001 and “Stone Love” in 2004, were released under J Records, where she migrated after former Arista head Clive Davis formed the new J Records label. Later works came through Staxx Records and Shanachie Entertainment.

In her candid video, Stone expressed profound disappointment with what she perceived as both negligence and deliberate financial misconduct.

“I’m just here to let you know one way or the other, Universal Music, you’re going to have to give up my coins and. And So what I’m doing now is whatever is necessary to make sure they pay me for the legacy of my life, for my children and my grandchildren. They’re going to have to give me my money,” she said.

The Grammy-nominated artist further alleged that proper registration procedures for her songs had been neglected. She claimed there were “several class action suits” over her songs that were never “properly” registered by the companies she signed them over to.

She also expressed that she was not receiving support from the fathers of her two children, ex-husband, Rodney Stone, whom she shared a daughter with and D’Angelo, whom she shared a son with.

The emotional toll of these alleged financial improprieties was evident as Stone claims, she “should have been able to retire 20 years ago with the money I’ve made.”

“Idk what they might to do keep from paying all the money they owe me. OK? It’s ridiculous that someone has played with my life and career this long,” she continued. “I mean have you no conscience?”

actually very sad bc angie stone just uploaded this video not too long ago calling out universal music group for basically mishandling all of her royalties. 💔 pic.twitter.com/un48w4cza8 — . (@thetrillgent) March 1, 2025

The neo-soul vocalist confessed that she had a “diesel team” looking into what she believes she’s owed and she warned future artists about the “twists and turns” of the industry.

“I just want people to know that when you get in this industry, there is so many twists and turns and even though you have the almighty God with you, they still gon’ try you.”

When Golden Era Stories posted a clip from this conversation on Instagram, fellow artists and fans rallied in support.

“That music business is a dirty game smfh,” wrote one commenter.

One particularly poignant comment connected Stone’s financial struggles to her tragic end, “She performed because she had to make a living. She fought for her legacy and if those people had paid her her money, she wouldn’t have had to tour. And there’s a huge chance that she’d had still been alive.”

A third added, “Rest In Peace Angie Stone. I pray that my tribute did you justice. I pray that your children and grandchildren continue to fight for your legacy and win!”

In the wake of her death, some fans noted Universal Music Group’s silence: “The fact that @universalmusicgroup haven’t even posted honouring her says it all DISRESPECTFUL AND NASTY WORK.”

The “Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards” winner was previously signed directly to MCA, a label under Universal Music Group.

Stone, who began her career performing gospel before joining the hip-hop trio The Sequence in the late 1970s, leaves behind a legacy of ten solo albums and collaborations with artists including D’Angelo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott, and Snoop Dogg.

The Alabama Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash that claimed her life at age 63.