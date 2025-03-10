‘Where Is Your Husband?’: Michelle Obama Talks ‘Complicated and Confusing Times’ as She Steps Into New Venture Without Husband Barack

Michelle Obama is stepping back into the spotlight with another man by her side — her older brother Craig Robinson. The siblings have teamed up for the new weekly podcast “IMO,” an acronym for in my opinion, which will air its first two episodes on March 12.

The former attorney, 61, and the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, 62, will explore a wide range of topics, excluding politics and current affairs.

“We’re living through some really complicated and confusing times and on top of that, folks are trying to juggle family life, work dynamics, relationships, aging parents, and more,” said the former first lady. She tapped her brother as co-host because he has always been a source of “humor to get me through anything.”

In this screengrab, Michelle Obama presents the Social Justice Impact Award during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. (Photo: NAACP via Getty Images)

Along with special guests such as Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Shetty, and Tyler Perry, to name a few, the brother-sister duo will ask life’s tough questions, share their perspectives, and talk about “moments of light” that supporters are eager to hear.

In the comments of an “IMO” Instagram post announcing its launch, a fan wrote, “So looking forward to hearing your voice speak words of insight and wisdom.” A second user shared, “Love This Nothing Like A Brother/Sister Bond.”

The podcast will mark the author’s first major project of the year. Michelle has maintained a low profile throughout 2025 so far. Her absence from former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration, both attended by her husband Barack Obama, spurred rumors of trouble in the 32-year marriage.

Questions about the status of the relationship continue to linger days after the couple were spotted vacationing in Hawaii. “Please tell me you are not divorcing Barack?” begged one supporter. Another blatantly asked, “Where is your husband? You are a power couple, and the optics don’t look good for you.”

When The Daily Mail reported that Michelle had taken on a venture without Barack, even more people perceived it as confirmation of a looming separation. A reader concluded that she “Needs her own income stream after the divorce.” A slightly less speculative individual figured, “Regardless of their marriage status they no longer want to be seen together in public.”

Rumors of marital strife have not been substantiated by the couple, who doted over each other in Valentine’s Day posts and were recently spotted vacationing in Hawaii. Their marriage, however, is a conversation on “IMO,” as is Robinson’s 2000 divorce from his first wife, Janis Robinson, according to The New York Times, which was given an exclusive to episodes 1 and 2.