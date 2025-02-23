‘Too Many Secrets’: Fans Race to Michelle Obama’s Defense After Joyful Night Out Without Husband Barack Fuels More Divorce Gossip

Amidst the growing divorce rumors regarding her and former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama was seen enjoying a night out in Los Angeles with her brother, Craig Robinson. The pair were spotted out for dinner at the trendy Mother Wolf restaurant in Hollywood.

The former first lady, usually glossed up in fashion, wore a casual all-black ensemble featuring wide-leg pants, a fitted T-shirt, and a chic faux fur jacket. Her hair was pulled back into a dramatic high ponytail, accentuated by statement silver earrings.

The siblings were seen exiting the venue through a side door, with Obama seemingly in good spirits, smiling and laughing with big brother. Visibly missing was Michelle’s husband, whom she had not been seen publicly with during two major events in recent months.

The outing underscores the close relationship between the siblings, a relationship that Obama wrote openly about in her memoir, “Becoming.” In the 2018 release, she detailed how Robinson has always been one of her greatest supporters.

Their dinner comes during a challenging year for the family, following the passing of their mother, Marian Robinson, last March. In October 2024, Michelle Obama found herself at the center of divorce rumors as speculation grew that “Friends” actress Jennifer Aniston was pursuing her husband.

Aniston vehemently denied accusations of an affair with the former POTUS. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live she laughed off the chatter, saying, “I wasn’t mad at it,” adding, “it’s absolutely untrue.”

Anniston eventually went on to explain that she hardly knew Barack Obama, despite the rumors that she and the former pressident were “obsessed” with one another.

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re like, ‘Oh no, what’s it gonna be?’ Or the emails saying some cheesy tabloid’s going to make up a story — and then it’s that. I was not mad at it.” She shared. “I’ve met him once. I know Michelle more than him.”



Despite Aniston’s best efforts to quell the rumors, speculation only intensified when Michelle Obama was not seen alongside her husband, Barack Obama, at the highly publicized funeral of former President Jimmy Carter on January 9. A week and a half later, on January 20, Michelle was again absent, this time from Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. When Barack was spotted attending a dinner party alone in Washington, D.C., during inauguration weekend, the chatter about a possible divorce became hard to ignore.

Commenters on Daily Mail weighed in on the mounting speculation that divorce was on the horizon following Michelle’s dinner date with her brother. Some readers believed that Michelle’s happy demeanor was all a front for the cameras.

“She had better look happy. The Obama’s are worth 70 million,” one person wrote.

“A house in DC, Martha’s Vineyard and Hawaii. Smile, Smile, Smile,” said another.

Others doubted that the Obamas are headed for divorce, but also doubted the couple are truly happy.

“Why would they get divorced?” said a Daily Mail reader. “They can live happily ever after by following the Clinton marriage business arrangement.”

Another person wrote, “They aren’t going to divorce. They have too many assets to divide up, and too many secrets they’re keeping. It can remain a marriage of convenience for them.”

Many other supporters stuck by the Obamas and their union.

One person sarcastically poked fun at the thought of there being trouble on the homefront based off photos from a dinner. “Went out alone with my sister yesterday – and now all my friends thinks I am getting a divorce,” they quipped.

“News flash…woman seen with her brother!” said another.

The former first couple appear to not be letting the speculation surrounding their relationship get to them. On Feb. 14, the pair posted heartwarming messages of love to each other on social media, dispelling any talk of trouble in their marriage.

In a short-but-sweet Valentine’s Day post on X, Barack Obama accompanied a selfie of him and his wife with the message: “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama!”

Michelle shared the same photo with the message: “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, @BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!”

Prior to Valentine’s Day, the couple repeatedly demonstrated their relationship was solid.

In October 2024, Barack Obama sent his wife a beautiful message on social media to celebrate their 32nd anniversary.

“Happy anniversary, @MichelleObama! 32 years together, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with,” he wrote.

Sharing the same photo, Michelle wrote, “32 action-packed years with my honey! Through it all, thank you for always having my back, being by my side, and finding ways to make me smile. I love you, @BarackObama.”

In January, for Michelle’s birthday, Barack returned to social media with another beautiful dedication.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Despite their best efforts, as the former first couple continues to be spotted separately, whispers from the peanut gallery continue. Still, Michelle Obama continues to carry herself with grace and joy. Whether spending time with her brother or supporting her daughters, she remains unfazed by the noise, focusing instead on the people and moments that truly matter.